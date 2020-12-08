‘Sputnik V’ - Russia’s First Effective Vaccine Against the Novel Coronavirus

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund which finances the vaccine project, said that he is confident the vaccine works quite effectively and forms a stable immunity.The Phase 3 trials are expected to start very soon. Industrial production of the vaccine is expected from September, and 20 countries including India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Philippines and UAE, have pre-ordered more than a billion doses.Putin said,during a televised video conference call with government ministers. He added that it is a very important step for the world and hopes to start mass production of the vaccine very soon.Putin added.On receiving the first vaccine injection, President Putin's daughter had a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit) which dropped to just over 37 degrees (98.6 Fahrenheit) on the following day.Putin added.Russia's first coronavirus vaccine is developed jointly by Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the vaccine will be produced at two sites, the Gamaleya Research Institute and the company Binnopharm., the Health Ministry said.WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told a U.N. briefing in Geneva, referring to clinical trials, according to Reuters.Clinical trials of the vaccine began on June 18 and included 38 volunteers. All of the participants developed immunity. The first group was discharged on July 15 and the second group on July 20.In their final check-up all volunteers showed immunity, the Russian Defence Ministry said.Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Centre, said that vaccine used inanimate particles created on the basis of adenovirus.He said there are no concerns that the vaccine could potentially cause harm to a person's health, addingThe healthcare workers and teachers are to be vaccinated initially and Russia hopes to vaccinate up to 60% of its population.Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease specialist, questioned the fast-track approach last week.he said.According to WHO, more than one hundred vaccines are being developed around the world and at least four are in their Phase 3 human trail. WHO had earlier said all vaccine candidates should go through full stages of testing before being rolled out.Source: Medindia