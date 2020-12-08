by Samhita Vitta on  August 12, 2020 at 12:23 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Fat Cell Chemicals Involved in Obesity Linked Breast Cancer
Obesity is found to increase the release of tumor-promoting molecules from fat tissue and it is also associated with an increased risk of breast cancer, according to a recent study.

The study is published in Endocrine-Related Cancer.

The study found that fat tissue from people with obesity released increased amounts of extracellular vesicles (EV's) enriched in harmful and inflammatory molecules into the blood stream, which can alter breast cancer cells to become more aggressive and invasive.


These findings suggest that substances released from fat tissue may increase tumor malignancy that could lead to new therapeutic targets and improved cancer treatments.

Obesity is a global, public health problem with rapidly increasing rates that has been linked to increased risk of breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women and despite the well-known association between obesity and increased breast cancer risk, few studies have evaluated the role of fat tissue.

Fat tissue is known to release inflammatory molecules that can increase the risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer. They also produce EV's that carry inflammatory molecules and other substances, including enzymes and molecules that are involved in cell-to-cell communication.

More of these vesicles are released from the fat tissue of people with obesity. A better understanding of how the contents of EV's may affect cancer cells could help explain the link between obesity and a poor cancer prognosis.

Professor Christina Barja-Fidalgo and her group, from State University of Rio de Janeiro, analyzed the effects of the fat tissue-derived EV's on breast cancer cells.

Fat tissue was obtained from obese patients who had undergone weight-loss surgery, and from lean people undergoing plastic surgery. These tissues were incubated in culture for 24 hours and the amount and type of substances secreted from both were compared.

The analysis showed that the fat tissue from obese patients secreted higher amounts of inflammatory molecules and also produced a greater number of small vesicles, which may increase breast cancer risk.

"When the extracellular vesicles carrying inflammatory molecules interact with breast cancer cells, we see they are able to modify their behavior, so that they become more aggressive with increased capacity to invade other tissues." Prof Barja-Fidalgo explains.

These findings demonstrate how obesity can induce alterations in fat tissue function, which may explain how obesity contributes to increased breast cancer risk, as well as why obese women are more likely to have a worse prognosis.

Prof Barja-Fidalgo adds: "Identifying these harmful fat tissue secretions in the blood of obese patients could be a new parameter to be monitored, as an indicator of cancer progress. Understanding the content of the vesicles released by fat tissue during obesity may provide new therapeutic targets and improve cancer treatment."

Prof Barja-Fidalgo now plans to investigate the characteristics and specific contents of extracellular vesicles released by fat tissue, to determine the main molecules associated with obesity-induced alterations in tumor cells and their modes of action.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer Management: Advances
The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.
READ MORE
Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes
Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.
READ MORE
Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Let's Unite in the Fight Against Breast Cancer
Breast cancer awareness month is observed annually in October to educate and raise awareness among the general population about warning signs of breast cancer and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.
READ MORE
Onion and Garlic Consumption can Reduce Breast Cancer Risk
High intake of onion and garlic can protect you from developing breast cancer. Onions and garlic are rich in flavonols and organosulfar compounds. These compounds have anticarcinogenic properties that help fight against cancer.
READ MORE
Breast Biopsy
Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Cholesterol
Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.
READ MORE
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.
READ MORE
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
READ MORE
Pagets disease of the breast
A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.
READ MORE
Women and Cancer
Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Bariatric SurgeryWomen and CancerCholesterolBreast BiopsyObesityPagets disease of the breastMastitisCancer and HomeopathyParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBulimia Nervosa