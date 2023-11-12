How Copaiba Oil Fights Zika Virus?

Highlights:
- Zika fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by Zika virus with no proven cure
- Copaiba oil derived from Copaiba tree resin has anti-viral properties against Zika virus
- The study demonstrated copaiba oil nanoemulsion had 80% sustained viral suppression over 60 days
Zika virus (ZIKV) infection has been deemed a global health issue. Since there are currently no vaccinations or targeted therapeutics for ZIKV infection, it is crucial to discover new treatments.
Copaiba oil- from traditional medicinal herb to anti-viral abilities, proves to be a promising remedy for Zika viral infection.
Nonetheless, a new study suggests that Copaiba oil from tropical trees may offer an antiviral solution for ZIKV (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Synthesis of copaiba (Copaifera officinalis) oil nanoemulsion and the potential against Zika virus: An in vitro study
Go to source).
All About Zika Viral InfectionZika fever, caused by Zika virus is a mosquito-borne disease, which is transmitted by Aedes aegypti, a mosquito that also transmits dengue and chikungunya.
A ZIKV infection can cause mild symptoms like fever, rash, headache, joint discomfort, conjunctivitis (red eyes), and muscle soreness. It can also result in neurological issues such as Guillain-Barre syndrome in adults and congenital syndrome in young children, which include visual, auditory, and neuro-psychomotor alterations
Copaiba oil is applied topically by many people to treat skin problems, joint pain, and muscle aches. It is also a popular option for skincare due to its antibacterial qualities, which help to treat acne and improve the general health of the skin. Because of its grounding and relaxing qualities, copaiba oil is often utilized in aromatherapy.
The highest non-cytotoxic concentration of 180 μg/mL of the nanoemulsion was infiltrated on a cultured ZIKV-affected tissue which exhibited 80% viral RNA inhibition and was stable over the 60 days. This demonstrated the effectiveness of the nanoemulsion's structure and its association with the oil.
Additionally, a dose-dependence study was carried out by the researchers to determine whether a larger concentration would result in greater viral inhibition, which was proven successful.
The nanoformulations demonstrated minimal cytotoxicity and antiviral effectiveness against ZIKV, indicating their potential to emerge as a novel therapeutic strategy to impede Zika virus infection.
In summary, while the use of copaiba oil may offer some promise for treating ZIKV infections, prevention remains the effective strategy to curb the disease.
Disclaimer: The content on this page is meant to be an informative resource and is not meant to replace advice from a medical professional. It is always best to consult a healthcare provider with any concerns.
What is Capoiba Oil?Copaiba oil, derived from the resin of the Copaifera tree - Copaifera officinalis has been traditionally used by indigenous communities of Amazon for centuries. This essential oil has has gained popularity for its various health and wellness benefits such as anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and analgesic properties.
- Synthesis of copaiba (Copaifera officinalis) oil nanoemulsion and the potential against Zika virus: An in vitro study - (https:journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0283817)
