How Copaiba Oil Fights Zika Virus?

What is Capoiba Oil?

Capoiba Oil's Antiviral Effects on Zika Virus

A ZIKV infection can cause mild symptoms like fever, rash, headache, joint discomfort, conjunctivitis (red eyes), and muscle soreness. It can also result in neurological issues such as Guillain-Barre syndrome in adults and congenital syndrome in young children, which include visual, auditory, and neuro-psychomotor alterationsCopaiba oil, derived from the resin of the Copaifera tree -has been traditionally used by indigenous communities of Amazon for centuries. This essential oil has has gained popularity for its various health and wellness benefits such asCopaiba oil is applied topically by many people to treat skin problems, joint pain, and muscle aches. It is also a popular option for skincare due to its antibacterial qualities, which help to treat acne and improve the general health of the skin. Because of its grounding and relaxing qualities, copaiba oil is often utilized in aromatherapy.In a recent study from São Paulo State University in Brazil, in-vitro tests confirm the antiviral effects of a nanoemulsion made from the copaiba oil. The nanoemulsion contained capaibo oil, egg lecithin, and water in appropriate proportions to trigger an anti-viral response.The highest non-cytotoxicand was stable over the 60 days. This demonstrated the effectiveness of the nanoemulsion's structure and its association with the oil.Additionally, a dose-dependence study was carried out by the researchers to determine whether a larger concentration would result in greater viral inhibition, which was proven successful.The nanoformulations demonstrated minimal cytotoxicity and antiviral effectiveness against ZIKV, indicating their potential to emerge as a novel therapeutic strategy to impede Zika virus infection.In summary, while the use of copaiba oil may offer some promise for treating ZIKV infections, prevention remains the effective strategy to curb the disease.The content on this page is meant to be an informative resource and is not meant to replace advice from a medical professional. It is always best to consult a healthcare provider with any concerns.Source: Medindia