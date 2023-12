Virtual Reality - The New AI Buddy For Autistic People

Virtual Reality Simulation Mimic Real World Outlook for Autistic Individuals

Benefits of AI-assisted Virtual Reality in Autism

These VR simulations can help autistic people feel more at ease in society, boost their self-confidence, and become more contributing members of society overall.

It helps to better understand how they interact with environments and can assist special education professionals, intervention specialists, and instructional designers in supporting autistic individuals.

They can also provide training opportunities for autistic learners who are interested in cybersecurity and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM)-related fields.

It may lead to further opportunities to promote inclusive learning environments and a deeper comprehension of how people with autism interact and use technology.

Through the lens of artificial intelligence: A novel study of spherical video-based virtual reality usage in autism and neurotypical participants - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2949678023000351) Children on the Autism Spectrum and the Use of Virtual Reality for Supporting Social Skills - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8870236/)