Virtual Reality - The New AI Buddy For Autistic People

Highlights:
- Autism is a neuro-developmental disorder that presents with behavioral and social difficulties to communicate
- Virtual Reality guided simulations of real-life scenarios can help autistic individuals to better adapt to their surroundings, reveals a new study
- It assists in addressing the sensory processing of autistic people and lowers their anxiety and stress levels, improving their ability to interact with the outside world
In our digital age, it is a common site to don a Virtual Reality (VR) headset and lose ourselves in beautifully rendered environments, unimaginably interacting with fancy stuff. Not only is this ground-breaking VR technology entertaining, but it also opens the door to novel behavioral treatments in the medical field.
'Did you know? About 1 in every 100 children has autism, according to WHO global report. Virtual Reality guided simulations open the door for digital interventions for autism.
While most people primarily associate virtual reality headsets with interactive video games, a recent study is using them for something far more important: helping persons with autism to navigate the public transportation networks on college campuses (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Through the lens of artificial intelligence: A novel study of spherical video-based virtual reality usage in autism and neurotypical participants
Go to source).
What is Autism?Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects the brain's normal development of social and communication skills in early childhood. Autistic persons are not slow learners or of a lesser intelligence quotient instead they have difficulty in communication and social interaction.
There is no single known cause for autism. While there is no definite cure for autism, psychosocial interventions such as behavior and communication therapies can help people with the condition live normal lives by reducing symptoms.
The study examined a sample of young bus system navigation abilities of autistic people. Hence, the team created a precise duplicate of a university's campus and shuttle system using virtual reality simulation.
They used an AI technique called "computer vision" to examine how participants wearing the virtual reality headset responded to physical objects as they navigated the campus to the bus stop. Then the data was compared to normal individuals for any variations.
The research team found that people with autism spectrum disorders often have different perceptions of their environment than normal people and that they exhibit abnormal attention and gaze patterns due to difficulties with sensory processing under overstimulating conditions.
Many autistic people struggle with sensory processing, and some situations can be extremely stressful and anxiety-inducing, such as waiting at a bus stop amid a bustling college campus (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Children on the Autism Spectrum and the Use of Virtual Reality for Supporting Social Skills
Go to source).
By identifying which objects were most distracting to autistic learners during their travel and what objects were being attended to the most, it is possible to adjust or eliminate those extra stimuli in a secure, controlled setting before participants do that action in the real world.
Virtual Reality Simulation Mimic Real World Outlook for Autistic IndividualsResearchers from the University of Cincinnati and the University of Georgia focused on offering virtual training alternatives to autistic individuals in an effort to integrate them with society.
Benefits of AI-assisted Virtual Reality in AutismThe cutting-edge technology of virtual reality can help autistic people in the following ways-
- These VR simulations can help autistic people feel more at ease in society, boost their self-confidence, and become more contributing members of society overall.
- It helps to better understand how they interact with environments and can assist special education professionals, intervention specialists, and instructional designers in supporting autistic individuals.
- They can also provide training opportunities for autistic learners who are interested in cybersecurity and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM)-related fields.
- It may lead to further opportunities to promote inclusive learning environments and a deeper comprehension of how people with autism interact and use technology.
