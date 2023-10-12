Sickle Cell Treatment: FDA Approves Gene Therapies for Recurrent Vaso-Occlusive Crises

Treating Sickle Cell Anemia with Gene Therapy

FDA Approves Two Gene Therapies for Sickle Cell Disease

CASGEVY, developed with CRISPR technology, marks a significant milestone as the first FDA-approved therapy utilizing this cutting-edge genetic editing approach. Conversely, LYFGENIA focuses on treating the underlying cause of sickle cell disease by adding a functional gene that enables the production of adult hemoglobin, preventing its crescent-shape formation."In clinical trials with CASGEVY, we have seen the elimination of painful vaso-occlusive crises in more than 90% of patients and a complete elimination of VOC-related hospitalizations in all patients," stated Dr. Stephan A. Grupp, Section Chief of the Cellular Therapy and Transplant Section at CHOP. Dr. Grupp, one of the principal investigators in the clinical trials, emphasized the meaningful impact of the treatment on patients."As these therapies become available outside of the landmark clinical trials, we will carefully monitor each patient's progress," said Dr. Janet Kwiatkowski, Director of the Thalassemia Center at CHOP. "CHOP's extensive experience in studying and treating patients with these therapies will help ensure we get the best outcomes for these patients." CHOP's Comprehensive Center for the Cure of Sickle Cell Disease and Other Red Blood Cell Disorders (CuRED) program, established to take the treatment of these disorders beyond supportive care, offers tailored evaluation and cutting-edge treatment. Gene therapy recipients are treated by CHOP's Cell Therapy and Transplant Section."Gene therapy requires specialized centers, and thanks to the work being done in our CuRED Program, CHOP is one such center," stated Dr. Thompson. "The hope is that, as we gain more experience using this technology, more centers will come online, potentially reaching communities worldwide."CHOP is actively exploring innovative treatments for sickle cell disease, including in vivo modification of blood stem cells and transcriptional regulation of fetal hemoglobin to improve oxygen transfer. As a global leader in cell and gene therapies, CHOP's contributions include FDA-approved therapies such as Kymriah and Luxturna, underscoring its commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical possibilities. The historic FDA approvals for sickle cell disease signal a new era, offering hope for improved patient outcomes and advancements in gene therapy worldwide.Source: Medindia