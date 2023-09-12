About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Primary Liver Cancer: Guide for Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 9, 2023 at 9:57 PM
Highlights:
  • Recognizing subtle symptoms like abdominal pain and jaundice in the early stages is crucial for effective treatment of primary liver cancer
  • It is important to understand key risk factors, including viral infections, lifestyle choices, and hereditary conditions, to proactively manage and reduce the risk of liver cancer
  • Lifestyle modifications, vaccination, and managing chronic liver conditions are powerful tools in promoting optimal liver health and preventing hepatocellular carcinoma

Primary Liver Cancer: Guide for Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Primary liver cancer, medically known as hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), arises from the hepatocytes, the main cells of the liver. It stands as a substantial global health concern, ranking among the most prevalent forms of liver cancer. In India alone, available data reveals an incidence rate for men ranging from 4 to 7.5 and for women from 1.2 to 2.2 per 100,000 population per year (1). It emphasizes the critical need to grasp the fundamentals of primary liver cancer, recognize its symptoms, and understand associated risk factors for effective disease management and prompt medical intervention.

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.
Advertisement


Symptoms of Primary Liver Cancer

The symptoms of primary liver cancer can manifest in diverse ways, and in its early stages, they may be subtle or absent. As the disease advances, individuals may experience (2):

  • Abdominal Pain:

    Persistent discomfort in the upper abdomen may arise as a tumor exerts pressure on surrounding tissues.

  • Jaundice:

    Yellowing of the skin and eyes signifies impaired liver function and bilirubin accumulation.

  • Swelling:

    Ascites, or fluid buildup, can lead to swelling in the abdomen or legs.

  • Enlarged Liver or Spleen:

    Physical examinations may detect an enlarged liver or spleen.
Rapid and unexplained weight loss, reduced appetite, and generalized weakness may also signal liver cancer. Nausea and vomiting may occur as liver function declines.

Risk Factors of Primary Liver Cancer

Understanding the risk factors is crucial for identifying individuals at higher risk who may benefit from regular screening. Key risk factors of hepatocellular carcinoma include (3):

  • Hepatitis B or C Infection:

    Chronic viral infections significantly elevate the risk of liver cancer.

  • Cirrhosis:

    Scarring of liver tissue, often caused by alcohol abuse, viral hepatitis, or non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), is a major risk factor.

  • Excessive Alcohol Consumption:

    Chronic alcohol abuse contributes to cirrhosis and increases the likelihood of malignant transformation.

  • NAFLD:

    The accumulation of fat in the liver is associated with an elevated risk of liver cancer, especially in the presence of cirrhosis.

  • Aflatoxins Exposure:

    Toxic substances from certain molds on crops like peanuts and corn pose a risk for liver cancer.

  • Diabetes:

    Poorly controlled diabetes is linked to an increased risk.

  • Obesity:

    Obesity, particularly when associated with conditions like NAFLD and diabetes, raises the risk.

  • Hereditary Conditions:

    Certain genetic conditions, such as hemochromatosis and Wilson's disease, can heighten the risk.

Early Detection and Prevention of Primary Liver Cancer

While these symptoms may also relate to other liver conditions or unrelated health issues, persistent or worsening symptoms warrant a comprehensive medical checkup. Regular monitoring and early detection are crucial for improving treatment outcomes. Lifestyle modifications, vaccination against hepatitis B, and effective management of chronic liver conditions play pivotal roles in reducing the risk of liver cancer.

Vital Role of the Liver

The liver is indispensable for various physiological processes crucial for maintaining overall health. Its functions include detoxification, drug and toxin metabolism, fat breakdown, bile production for digestion, and glucose storage as glycogen for energy regulation. Additionally, the liver synthesizes proteins for blood clotting, produces cholesterol, regulates amino acids, and filters waste products from the blood, contributing to the body's optimal functioning (4).

In conclusion, primary liver cancer demands attention not only for its prevalence but also for the subtle nature of its symptoms in the early stages. Recognizing risk factors, prioritizing regular health checkups, and adopting a liver-friendly lifestyle are essential steps in mitigating the risks associated with hepatocellular carcinoma. By understanding the intricacies of liver health, individuals can empower themselves to make informed choices for a healthier future.
Synthetic Nanoparticles That can Deliver Tumor Suppressors to Damaged Livers
Synthetic Nanoparticles That can Deliver Tumor Suppressors to Damaged Livers
UT Southwestern Medical Center chemists have successfully used synthetic nanoparticles to deliver tumor-suppressing therapies to diseased livers with cancer.
Advertisement

References:
  1. Epidemiology of hepatocellular carcinoma in India
    Acharya SK. Epidemiology of hepatocellular carcinoma in India. J Clin Exp Hepatol. 2014 Aug;4(Suppl 3):S27-33. doi: 10.1016/j.jceh.2014.05.013. Epub 2014 Jun 20. PMID: 25755607; PMCID: PMC4284206.
  2. Liver Cancer
    https:www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK448337/#:~:text=Patients%20may%20complain%20of%20upper,a%20suspicion%20for%20hepatocellular%20carcinoma.
  3. Chemical Risk Factors of Primary Liver Cancer: An Update
    Barsouk A, Thandra KC, Saginala K, Rawla P, Barsouk A. Chemical Risk Factors of Primary Liver Cancer: An Update. Hepat Med. 2021 Jan 5;12:179-188. doi: 10.2147/HMER.S278070. PMID: 33447099; PMCID: PMC7801911.
  4. The LIver
    Trefts E, Gannon M, Wasserman DH. The liver. Curr Biol. 2017 Nov 6;27(21):R1147-R1151. doi: 10.1016/j.cub.2017.09.019. PMID: 29112863; PMCID: PMC5897118.
Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Radiofrequency Ablation for Liver Cancer Tumors
Radiofrequency Ablation for Liver Cancer Tumors
All you need to know on Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) therapy for liver cancer including treatment, risk factors, side effects and more.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Liver Cancer
Liver Cancer
Liver or hepatic cancer is an abnormal growth of cells in the liver. The leading cause of the disease is cirrhosis or scarring of the liver tissue.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and lifestyle changes ...
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a ...
Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis ...
Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?

Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?

The risk of dying as a result of a living donor liver segment removal is between 0.2-2.0%. The risk of ...
Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication milk ...
Wilson's Disease

Wilson's Disease

This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before other ...

Latest Health Watch

Sea Cucumber: Metabolomic Marvels of Stichopus Cf. Horrens

Sea Cucumber: Metabolomic Marvels of Stichopus Cf. Horrens

Dive into the world of Stichopus cf. horrens, a sea cucumber teeming with potential bioactive compounds. Explore its metabolomic wonders for health insights.
Post-Pregnancy Maternal Wellness: Navigating Health Problems After Childbirth

Post-Pregnancy Maternal Wellness: Navigating Health Problems After Childbirth

Maternal health often gets overlooked post-pregnancy. Learn about lasting health issues and the call for holistic, preventive maternal care.
Meftal Painkiller's Adverse Effects: Indian Govt Issues Safety Alert

Meftal Painkiller's Adverse Effects: Indian Govt Issues Safety Alert

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission issued caution on Meftal painkiller and its adverse effects could result in eosinophilia and DRESS syndrome.
Exercising Harder Won't Make You Live Longer

Exercising Harder Won't Make You Live Longer

There is evidence that physical activity has a modest role in the broader spectrum of health and, in some instances, may be detrimental to health.
Predict Organ Aging With Blood Tests

Predict Organ Aging With Blood Tests

By using this revolutionary technique, 11 major body parts, including the heart, brain, and lungs, can potentially be monitored.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Primary Liver Cancer: Guide for Hepatocellular Carcinoma Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests