Increasing Fetal Hemoglobin may be the Key to Help People With Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia
Fetal hemoglobin
acts as the main oxygen transport protein during
the last seven months of fetus development in the uterus.
Hemoglobinopathies
like Sickle Cell Disease
(SCD) and
Beta-Thalassemia are characterized by a quantitative reduction in
hemoglobin levels or sickling of cells as in the case of SCD. Research efforts
are on to find a therapeutic to tackle the lack of hemoglobin production.
There is already sufficient evidence that higher levels of
fetal hemoglobin reduce the severity of the disease in SCD. Drugs like hydroxyurea
and pomalidomide
are currently in use and work by increasing the
quantity of fetal hemoglobin. However, these drugs do not work uniformly for
all patients and there is a clear need for novel drugs.
Enzyme Acts as a Novel Therapy for
Blood Disorders
The research team used CRISPR-Cas9
genetic screen to look for fetal hemoglobin
regulators in human red blood cells which could become a potential novel drug
to treat Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) and Beta-Thalassemia.
The genetic screen was able to locatethe heme-regulated
inhibitor (HRI)
known as EIF2AK1
which plays a
significant role in repressing fetal hemoglobin. They found that blocking this
protein can increase fetal hemoglobin production and this can deliver
therapeutic benefits to blood disorders
. This discovery
clarifies the puzzle about the factor blocking fetal hemoglobin production.
When the research team silenced HRI they were
able to increase fetal hemoglobin. Significantly, the team
also found silencing HRI decreased the rate of sickling in red blood cells.
Study co-leaders Gerd A. Blobel, MD, PhD and Junwei Shi, PhD
also engaged in experiments to indicate proofs-of-concept to see if a
potential novel drug to knockout HRI would be more effective in a combination
therapy with other drugs like pomalidomide.
The
research team found that a combination of HRI knockout and
pomalidomide
had a positive effect on the overall production of fetal
hemoglobin rather than using each therapy separately. The team believes that
this combination therapy could work well for certain mutations of
Beta-Thalassemia.
Long-term clinical studies are needed for further evaluation
of therapeutic value for this novel line of treatment.
