Inside Japan’s Futuristic Human Washing Machine

Japan’s new human washing machine blends cleansing and relaxation in a 2.3 meter pod that uses microbubbles, soothing audio, and automated drying for a quick wellness experience.
- The device uses microbubble technology to cleanse the body gently.
- Built in sensors monitor vital signs throughout the experience.
- A soothing environment with calming visuals enhances relaxation.
Human washing machine goes on sale in Japan: Get cleaned like clothes while music plays
The Human Washing Machine Launch
The human washing machine drew significant attention at the six month long Expo, which welcomed more than 27 million visitors. Science plans to produce about 50 units initially, making availability highly limited. The first machine has been purchased by a hotel in Osaka, while electronics retailer Yamada Denki will display a demonstration unit starting December 25. Local reports place the price at 60 million yen, which is approximately 385,000 US dollars.
How the Human Washing Machine Works for Wellness and ComfortThe human washing machine allows users to lie inside a 2.3 meter capsule built to deliver a full body cleanse. It relies on microbubbles and gentle water flow to clean the skin without harsh pressure or movement. The pod remains enclosed during the cycle, creating an environment that feels private and serene.
Advanced Wash and Relaxation Features Inside the Capsule
When the cleanse begins, the machine releases a fine mist and microbubble mix while playing calming music and visuals. Built in sensors track heart rate and other vital readings to help ensure user safety throughout the process. Each wash cycle is designed to encourage physical relaxation along with mental ease.
Automated Drying for Convenience
After the cleansing phase, the machine automatically dries the user without requiring towels. The entire experience takes around fifteen minutes, which makes it suitable for wellness centers and hotels aiming to offer quick but refreshing services. Early demonstrations highlighted the soothing nature of the wash sequence, which many found restorative.
Why the Human Washing Machine Matters for Modern WellnessThis invention reflects a growing interest in technologies that support both hygiene and emotional wellbeing. As more people explore holistic approaches to self care, devices like the human washing machine illustrate how innovation can create simple moments of comfort. It brings together cleanliness, relaxation, and novelty in a way that fits modern wellness trends.
The human washing machine offers more than a futuristic experience. It challenges us to imagine what personal care could feel like when technology lightens the load of daily routines. In a world where time, rest, and mental clarity are becoming precious, this innovation shows how thoughtfully designed wellness tools can help people reclaim small moments of comfort. It hints at a future where hygiene and relaxation coexist in ways that are efficient, gentle, and surprisingly human.
- Human washing machine goes on sale in Japan: Get cleaned like clothes while music plays - (https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/trends/human-washing-machine-goes-on-sale-in-japan-get-cleaned-like-clothes-while-music-plays-13704445.html )