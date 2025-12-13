Quartz Countertops Trigger Deadly Lung Disease

Widespread use of engineered stone countertops is exposing workers to high silica dust levels, triggering aggressive silicosis that can cause rapid lung failure and early death.
- Engineered stone workers face extremely high silica exposure during cutting and polishing
- Studies report rapid disease progression and deaths in young countertop workers
- Silicosis from quartz dust is incurable but largely preventable
Silicosis Among Immigrant Engineered Stone (Quartz) Countertop Fabrication Workers in California
Go to source). Engineered stone, commonly marketed as quartz, is widely used in modern kitchens and bathrooms. These slabs contain exceptionally high concentrations of crystalline silica, often exceeding 90 percent by weight.When workers cut, grind, or polish these surfaces without adequate dust control, respirable silica particles penetrate deep into the lungs.
The Study That Raised Global AlarmA large occupational health investigation published in JAMA Internal Medicine examined countertop fabrication workers diagnosed with silicosis. The study identified 52 confirmed cases, with a median age in the mid-40s. Alarmingly, many developed severe disease after less than 10 years of exposure (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source).
More than half of affected workers showed progressive massive fibrosis, an advanced form of silicosis. Ten workers died from respiratory failure, and several required lung transplantations. Researchers noted that disease progression was significantly faster than classical silicosis, indicating an unusually toxic exposure profile linked to engineered stone dust.
Why Engineered Stone Is More DangerousCrystalline silica particles generated during dry cutting are extremely fine and easily inhaled. Once inside the lungs, they trigger chronic immune activation, causing irreversible scarring. Unlike natural stone, engineered quartz has a uniform and high silica content, creating consistently dangerous exposure levels.
Workplace assessments in multiple countries have documented airborne silica concentrations several times higher than recommended safety limits during countertop fabrication. Poor ventilation, dry cutting practices, and inadequate respiratory protection amplify the risk.
Public Health Implications WorldwideCases of engineered stone silicosis have been reported across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The disease disproportionately affects young workers, often migrants, who may lack access to regular health screening. Health authorities warn that thousands of cases may remain undiagnosed due to delayed symptom recognition.
Because silicosis has no cure, prevention is the only effective strategy. Recommended measures include wet cutting techniques, local exhaust ventilation, high-grade respiratory protection, and routine medical surveillance using lung imaging and pulmonary function testing.
TakeawayThe global popularity of quartz countertops has unintentionally created a serious occupational health crisis. Scientific evidence clearly shows that engineered stone fabrication can cause rapidly progressive and fatal silicosis. Strong workplace protections, early screening, and regulatory enforcement are essential to prevent further loss of life from this entirely avoidable lung disease.
