Quartz Countertops Trigger Deadly Lung Disease

Silicosis Among Immigrant Engineered Stone (Quartz) Countertop Fabrication Workers in California

Widespread use of engineered stone countertops is exposing workers to high silica dust levels, triggering aggressive silicosis that can cause rapid lung failure and early death.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is silicosis and how does it start?

A: Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhaling silica dust, leading to permanent lung scarring and breathing failure.

Q: Can quartz countertops really cause lung disease?

A: Yes. Engineered stone contains very high silica levels, and cutting it releases fine dust that damages lung tissue.

Q: How fast can silicosis develop in countertop workers?

A: Severe disease has been reported within 5 to 10 years, much faster than traditional occupational silicosis.

Q: Is silicosis treatable or reversible?

A: No. Silicosis is incurable. Treatment focuses on symptom relief and preventing further exposure.

Q: How can workers protect themselves from silica exposure?

A: Using wet cutting methods, proper ventilation, certified respirators, and regular medical screening significantly reduces risk.