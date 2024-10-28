Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, October 28). How Heavy Backpacks May Contribute to Scoliosis in Kids . Medindia. Retrieved on Oct 28, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-heavy-backpacks-may-contribute-to-scoliosis-in-kids-217778-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "How Heavy Backpacks May Contribute to Scoliosis in Kids". Medindia. Oct 28, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-heavy-backpacks-may-contribute-to-scoliosis-in-kids-217778-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "How Heavy Backpacks May Contribute to Scoliosis in Kids". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-heavy-backpacks-may-contribute-to-scoliosis-in-kids-217778-1.htm. (accessed Oct 28, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. How Heavy Backpacks May Contribute to Scoliosis in Kids. Medindia, viewed Oct 28, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-heavy-backpacks-may-contribute-to-scoliosis-in-kids-217778-1.htm.