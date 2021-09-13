Light Backpacks can Ease Off the Pain in Kids

Children and teenagers are now back in the classroom after a long time, so it's time to buy a new backpack. In this scenario, pediatric orthopedic surgeons at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) have advice for parents and students when choosing and using a backpack to avoid injury.
"With a focus on getting back in the classroom and returning to 'normal,' it's easy to overlook possible injuries caused by everyday school supplies," says Emily Dodwell, MD, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and spokesperson for the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.
‘Be aware of right way to choose backpack and to carry it to avoid pain and injury.’
Backpacks may not be on the list of safety hazards for children but a heavy or improperly worn backpack can cause pain or injury to muscles and joints.
Usually, pediatric orthopedic surgeon at HSS Long Island in Uniondale see more children and teenagers with back or shoulder pain around the start of the school year. The culprit here is often a heavy backpack.
Although carrying around a heavy backpack or wearing it incorrectly could lead to sore muscles, there is no data to indicate that it causes scoliosis, a hunchback or any long-term damage.
Doctors warn that all complaints of pain or discomfort should be taken seriously. If a child appears to be struggling with a backpack, Doctor advises parents to look inside it and remove something to make it lighter.
The American Academy of Pediatrics advises that backpacks should weigh no more than 10 to 20 percent of a child's body weight. Most families have a scale at home and can use it to weigh the backpack and take out items that are not needed for the school day.
Experts offer additional recommendations when choosing and using a backpack:
• Select a well-built backpack with wide, padded shoulder straps and a padded back. This makes it more comfortable to wear and protects the back from books and other items with sharp edges.
• The backpack should be worn on both shoulders. This helps to distribute the weight evenly without putting excessive stress on one side of the body.
• Tighten the shoulder straps so that backpack is close to the body. This will put less strain on the back.
• Purchase a backpack with a strap that goes around the waist and encourage kids to use it. This helps distribute the weight balance more evenly.
• The backpack should be organized to make the best use of compartments. Pack heavier items in the middle of the bag.
• Students should be encouraged to use the school locker for storage whenever possible.
• Children and teenagers should bend their knees when lifting or wearing a backpack. They should not bend at the waist.
Kids may get used to the weight of the backpack as their muscles grow stronger. But it's no fun being in pain, and spending some time to think about backpack safety and engaging in good practices that can prevent problems in the future.
