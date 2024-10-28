Soda and Fruit Juice: The Hidden Stroke Risk

Soda and fruit juice can increase stroke risk, with fruit juices raising it by 22%. Choosing water over these sugary drinks is crucial for better health.

Highlights: Fruit juices raise stroke risk by 22%

Women are at a higher risk of getting a stroke than men

Avoiding sugary beverages and drinking more water lowers stroke risk

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Carbonated Beverage, Fruit Drink, and Water Consumption and Risk of Acute Stroke: the INTERSTROKE Case-Control Study



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Drinking #fruitjuices and sugary beverages increases the risk of stroke by 37%. #soda #stroke #medindia’

Advertisement

Fruit Juice and Stroke Risk

Advertisement

Why Fruit Juices and Coffee May Increase Stroke Risk

Advertisement

Avoid Sugary Drinks to Lower Stroke Risk

Carbonated Beverage, Fruit Drink, and Water Consumption and Risk of Acute Stroke: the INTERSTROKE Case-Control Study - (https://www.j-stroke.org/journal/view.php?doi=10.5853/jos.2024.01543)