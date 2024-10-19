Ten Lifestyle Tips to Enhance Your Spine Health

Highlights: Proper posture reduces spine strain and prevents injuries

Regular activity and hydration keep your spine flexible and healthy

Maintaining a healthy weight minimizes stress on your spine

Have your back aligned to the spine and make sure your shoulders are loose.

During this position always ensure your feet have to be flat on the ground and that the knee inner joint must be perpendicular to the ground.

Attend the posture by using ergonomic furniture.

Relax your body through exercises such as walking, swimming or performing some yoga exercises.

Try to get at least 150 minutes a week of moderate aerobic activity.

Perform strength training exercises at least two days within the week.

You should flex at the knees while supporting your back when lifting any heavy item.

Keep it close to your body.

Do not rotate your spine as you lift.

Perform stretching exercises on a daily basis attributing most efforts on the back, hip, and legs.

Think about the exercise that involves the most flexibility such as the aerobic exercises like Yoga or Pilates among others.

Pre stretch before stretching to avoid any injuries.

Supportive cushioning such as the bedding should include the use of the mattress as well as the pillow so as to support spine alignment.

It doesn’t matter if you sleep on your back, or side, but you should avoid sleeping on your stomach.

Make sure to go to sleep at the same time every day and wake up at the same time each day.

We often forget to drink water, so make sure you’re drinking water regularly throughout the day.

Reduce the amount of Caffeinated and alcoholic drinks since these dry up the body.

Consume products known as thirst quenchers such as fruits and vegetables.

Get up and move around the house at least every 30-60 minutes of sitting.

Have a standing desk or switch in between sitting and standing for a portion of the day.

Walk during a meeting or stand instead of sitting a part of the day.

It also has to do with the choice of shoes, preferring shoes with a particularly good arch support and cushioning.

High heels should be avoided as well as shoes that are too flat.

Replace your shoes when you realize they have worn out.

Take foods with lower calories and increase the consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grain products and lean meat.

Watch what you eat, do not consume large portions, and do not overeat.

A healthy lifestyle should be exercised by exercising so as to avoid gaining excess weight.

Get an annual checkup with your doctor at least once per year.

Avoid any back pain or discomfort and consult your doctor concerning them.

In essence, follow the recommended screening tests and other precaution mechanisms.

Did You Know?

Your spine supports the entire body, and a healthy spine can prevent chronic pain! #spinehealth #medindia’

