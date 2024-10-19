About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Ten Lifestyle Tips to Enhance Your Spine Health

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Oct 19 2024 10:37 AM

Highlights:
  • Proper posture reduces spine strain and prevents injuries
  • Regular activity and hydration keep your spine flexible and healthy
  • Maintaining a healthy weight minimizes stress on your spine
Spine health is very important to overall health and function in daily life. The following are ten important things you should implement as a measure of enhancing spine health (1 Trusted Source
10 Tips for a Healthier Spine

Go to source).
1. Maintain Proper Posture
Posture minimizes pressure on the spine and other muscles as they are well aligned (2 Trusted Source
5 Ways to Keep Your Spine Healthy and Happy

Go to source).
  • Have your back aligned to the spine and make sure your shoulders are loose.
  • During this position always ensure your feet have to be flat on the ground and that the knee inner joint must be perpendicular to the ground.
  • Attend the posture by using ergonomic furniture.
2. Engage in Regular Physical Activity
No matter how busy or tired you are, make exercise a high priority daily activity. They also help the strengthening of the muscles surrounding the spine thus help support the spine (3 Trusted Source
10 Tips For A Healthy Spine

Go to source).
  • Relax your body through exercises such as walking, swimming or performing some yoga exercises.
  • Try to get at least 150 minutes a week of moderate aerobic activity.
  • Perform strength training exercises at least two days within the week.
3. Lift Objects Properly
Lifting operations should be done with proper care since it can lead to very severe injuries.
  • You should flex at the knees while supporting your back when lifting any heavy item.
  • Keep it close to your body.
  • Do not rotate your spine as you lift.
4. Stretch Effectively
Stretching aid in enhancing flexibility among muscles and also reduces stress among muscles.
  • Perform stretching exercises on a daily basis attributing most efforts on the back, hip, and legs.
  • Think about the exercise that involves the most flexibility such as the aerobic exercises like Yoga or Pilates among others.
  • Pre stretch before stretching to avoid any injuries.
5. Make Your Bedroom More Sleep-Friendly
A good night’s sleep is necessary for the healing of spinal nerves and tissues.
  • Supportive cushioning such as the bedding should include the use of the mattress as well as the pillow so as to support spine alignment.
  • It doesn’t matter if you sleep on your back, or side, but you should avoid sleeping on your stomach.
  • Make sure to go to sleep at the same time every day and wake up at the same time each day.
6. Stay Adequately Hydrated
Drinking of water helps in maintaining the flexibility of the spinal discs.
  • We often forget to drink water, so make sure you’re drinking water regularly throughout the day.
  • Reduce the amount of Caffeinated and alcoholic drinks since these dry up the body.
  • Consume products known as thirst quenchers such as fruits and vegetables.
7. Limit Prolonged Sitting
Sitting down for long hours causes back aches and stiffness.
  • Get up and move around the house at least every 30-60 minutes of sitting.
  • Have a standing desk or switch in between sitting and standing for a portion of the day.
  • Walk during a meeting or stand instead of sitting a part of the day.
8. Wear Supportive Footwear
Good shoes help in the spine health and body posture.
  • It also has to do with the choice of shoes, preferring shoes with a particularly good arch support and cushioning.
  • High heels should be avoided as well as shoes that are too flat.
  • Replace your shoes when you realize they have worn out.
9. Maintain a Healthy Weight
The excess body weight increases the pressure on the spinal area.
  • Take foods with lower calories and increase the consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grain products and lean meat.
  • Watch what you eat, do not consume large portions, and do not overeat.
  • A healthy lifestyle should be exercised by exercising so as to avoid gaining excess weight.
10. Schedule Regular Health Screenings
This is an advantage because routine check-ups will help diagnose anything wrong with the spine.
  • Get an annual checkup with your doctor at least once per year.
  • Avoid any back pain or discomfort and consult your doctor concerning them.
  • In essence, follow the recommended screening tests and other precaution mechanisms.
Following these lifestyle tips will make one increase their spine health and overall quality of life.

Spinal Fracture - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment
Spinal Fracture - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment
Spinal fracture or spinal compression fracture indicates an injury to the spinal column. Along with the vertebrae, spinal fractures can also damage the nerves, spinal cord or ligaments in the spine.
References:
  1. 10 Tips for a Healthier Spine - (https://www.medstarhealth.org/blog/tips-for-healthy-spine)
  2. 5 Ways to Keep Your Spine Healthy and Happy - (https://www.spine-health.com/blog/five-ways-keep-your-spine-healthy-and-happy)
  3. 10 Tips For A Healthy Spine - (https://www.brisbanespineclinic.com.au/blog/10-tips-for-a-healthy-spine/)

Daily Habits to Relieve Chronic Back Pain Naturally
Daily Habits to Relieve Chronic Back Pain Naturally
Today's youngsters are more prone to chronic back pain and spine problems. A healthy diet, regular exercise, posture and good lifestyle habits can boost spine health.
Epidemic of
Epidemic of "Text-Neck Syndrome" Strikes Young Adults
On World Spine Day, city doctors revealed a substantial surge in "text-neck syndrome" among young adults.
Nearly 40% People Ignore Spine Related Diseases
Nearly 40% People Ignore Spine Related Diseases
Early treatment with Spine Rehabilitation can reduce the pain and treat the root cause of the problem within a short span of time providing complete recovery.

