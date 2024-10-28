About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Bulimia Teeth: How Eating Disorders Affect Your Smile

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Oct 28 2024 2:03 PM

Bulimia leads to tooth erosion, gum inflammation, and dry mouth due to stomach acid exposure and frequent purging, increasing the risk of cavities and dental damage.

Highlights:
  • Bulimia causes significant dental damage, including tooth erosion and gum inflammation
  • Dry mouth and increased cavity risk are common among individuals with bulimia
  • Preventive measures and early intervention are crucial for maintaining dental health
Bulimia nervosa involves regular episodes of eating large quantities of food (1 Trusted Source
The medical complications associated with purging

Go to source) and then purging and this disorder impacts the general and specific health severely, specifically oral health (2 Trusted Source
Oral care behavior after purging in a sample of women with bulimia nervosa

Go to source).

Oral Effects of Bulimia

Binge eating and purging repeatedly cause several problems in oral care, many of which are dental issues. Dental implications of bulimia can emerge at least within six months after the emergence of the disease (3 Trusted Source
Oral manifestations in patients with anorexia and bulimia nervosa: a systematic review

Go to source).

Tooth Erosion:The chemical from the stomach that is regurgitated back into the mouth through purging corrodes the teeth’s outer layer, the enamel. This reduces sensitivity of the teeth and increases the chances of formation of cavities on the teeth. Common signs of "bulimia teeth" include:
  • Teeth may seem more translucent, especially the ones at the front of the mouth facing the tongue.
  • Teeth most affected can end up chipped, cracked or even broken due to the continuous loosening of the dentine enamel.
  • But when enamel is eroded, yellowish or brown lines appear at the bottom of the teeth because the teeth’s underlying material called dentin is visible.
  • Some of the other common problems are feeling the changes of temperature and some foods, bleeding of the gums and inflammation too.
  • Some signs include swelling along the region of the jaw due to enlarged saliva producing glands caused by purging.
Gum Health Issues: Purging has side effects on gums such as increased sensitivity, recession and inflammation. The acid exposure also results in formation of ulcer or lesions which affect the mouth and thus becomes blustering for individuals to clean them properly.

Dry Mouth (Xerostomia): Since purging happens often, it leads to decrease in saliva production in the mouth – which is important for fighting off acid and keeping good dental health. This condition is worsened by dehydration which is common with patients suffering from bulimia. This results in decreased secretion of saliva as the patient’s mouth becomes dry and lips cracked.

Increased Risk of Cavities: People with bulimia often use high sugar content foods when binging and thus they stand high risk of developing cavities. It has been revealed that people with bulimia have a carbohydrate intake that is 21% higher than the carbohydrates intake by other people who do not have the condition. This stomach acid from purging and sugary diets together causes dental decay.

It is important to get help for the dental problems associated with bulimia to reduce and treat the amount of oral damage that occurs.

Prevention and At-Home Treatment for Dental Health

While the negative effects of frequent purging on dental health are challenging to prevent, individuals can take steps to minimize damage:
  • Avoid Brushing After Purging: It can do more harm as it erodes the enamel layer of the teeth.
  • Rinse Mouth: Rinse with water or a fluoride solution, after vomiting to eliminate excess acids.
  • Maintain Regular Oral Hygiene: Brush with fluoride toothpaste and floss every day.
  • Stay Hydrated: People affected by dry mouth can find relief through taking water.
  • Limit Sugary Foods and Drinks: Cutting down on sweets helps in preventing cases of cavities.
  • Chew Sugar-Free Gum: It can elicit salivary response.
The general effects of bulimia on the oral cavity are severe and if ignored, they may result in chronic oral diseases. Identifying symptoms of “bulimia teeth,” consulting a dentist, along with avoiding further damage are crucial moves towards healthy teeth and body.

References:
  1. The medical complications associated with purging - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/eat.22504)
  2. Oral care behavior after purging in a sample of women with bulimia nervosa - (https://jada.ada.org/article/S0002-8177(14)60013-1/abstract)
  3. Oral manifestations in patients with anorexia and bulimia nervosa: a systematic review - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10389-019-01080-6)

Source-Medindia
