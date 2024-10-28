Bulimia Teeth: How Eating Disorders Affect Your Smile

Bulimia leads to tooth erosion, gum inflammation, and dry mouth due to stomach acid exposure and frequent purging, increasing the risk of cavities and dental damage.
The medical complications associated with purging
Oral care behavior after purging in a sample of women with bulimia nervosa
Oral Effects of BulimiaBinge eating and purging repeatedly cause several problems in oral care, many of which are dental issues. Dental implications of bulimia can emerge at least within six months after the emergence of the disease (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Oral manifestations in patients with anorexia and bulimia nervosa: a systematic review
- Teeth may seem more translucent, especially the ones at the front of the mouth facing the tongue.
- Teeth most affected can end up chipped, cracked or even broken due to the continuous loosening of the dentine enamel.
- But when enamel is eroded, yellowish or brown lines appear at the bottom of the teeth because the teeth’s underlying material called dentin is visible.
- Some of the other common problems are feeling the changes of temperature and some foods, bleeding of the gums and inflammation too.
- Some signs include swelling along the region of the jaw due to enlarged saliva producing glands caused by purging.
Dry Mouth (Xerostomia): Since purging happens often, it leads to decrease in saliva production in the mouth – which is important for fighting off acid and keeping good dental health. This condition is worsened by dehydration which is common with patients suffering from bulimia. This results in decreased secretion of saliva as the patient’s mouth becomes dry and lips cracked.
Increased Risk of Cavities: People with bulimia often use high sugar content foods when binging and thus they stand high risk of developing cavities. It has been revealed that people with bulimia have a carbohydrate intake that is 21% higher than the carbohydrates intake by other people who do not have the condition. This stomach acid from purging and sugary diets together causes dental decay.
It is important to get help for the dental problems associated with bulimia to reduce and treat the amount of oral damage that occurs.
Prevention and At-Home Treatment for Dental HealthWhile the negative effects of frequent purging on dental health are challenging to prevent, individuals can take steps to minimize damage:
- Avoid Brushing After Purging: It can do more harm as it erodes the enamel layer of the teeth.
- Rinse Mouth: Rinse with water or a fluoride solution, after vomiting to eliminate excess acids.
- Maintain Regular Oral Hygiene: Brush with fluoride toothpaste and floss every day.
- Stay Hydrated: People affected by dry mouth can find relief through taking water.
- Limit Sugary Foods and Drinks: Cutting down on sweets helps in preventing cases of cavities.
- Chew Sugar-Free Gum: It can elicit salivary response.
