School Going Children's Heavy Backpack Affect Them Drastically.

Did you know that the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that your child's backpack weigh no more than 10 to 15 percent of their body weight? For an 80-pound child, this means that the backpack should weigh no more than 8 to 12 pounds. This isn't much considering that the average textbook weighs about 3.5 pounds. Backpacks that are too heavy can cause pain, lead to serious injury, and affect posture. Children can end up with injuries in their joints, back/spine, muscles, neck and shoulders from backpacks that are too heavy.Choosing the correct backpackThe first step to backpack safety is choosing the correct backpack. Choose function over fashion. Pediatricians recommend lightweight backpacks with:Roller bags can be helpful, but this may be problematic if your child's school has stairs.Do your children pick their backpacks up correctly? Teach children to lift their backpacks by bending first at the knees with a wide stance and to refrain from bending at the waist to pick them up. How do your children wear their backpacks?It's essential to pay attention to how your children are wearing their backpacks. Are they using both straps, or just one? If their backpacks have waist straps, do they use them? The shoulder straps should be tightened, so the pack fits close to the body, and the bag falls in the middle of the back. Never allow the backpack to sag down toward the buttocks. The heaviest items should be placed in the innermost compartment closest to the end. Also encourage your child to use all the pockets, which helps to distribute the weight a bit better.There may be an issue if your child hunches forward when wearing their backpack, struggles to get their pack on and off, or is complaining of back pain. If you notice any problems, make sure to talk to your child's pediatrician.Tips for keeping backpacks lighter:If your child complains of back or shoulder pain or if you notice changes in your child's posture, make sure to talk to your pediatrician. Also, talk to your child's school for ways to help keep backpacks lighter. The school may be able to offer a second set of books to keep at home, some extra time between class so your child can return to their locker or potentially online access to books.Source: Newswise