List of Drugs that may cause Back Pain (Back Ache)

Agalsidase

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Alogliptin

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, heart attack, throat inflammation, diarrhea, high blood pressure, headache, back pain and urinary tract infection

Alogliptin and Metformin


Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, diarrhea, hypertension, headache, back pain and urinary tract infection

Anagrelide

Most Common - Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion

Budesonide and Formoterol

Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, inflammation of sinus, back pain, nose block, stomach discomfort, vomiting, mouth infection

Ciclesonide

Most Common- Headache, inflammation of nasopharynx/sinuses, upper respiratory tract infection, joint pain, nasal congestion, pain in extremity and back pain

Eltrombopag

Most Common - Nausea, diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infection, vomiting, increased level of liver enzyme, muscle pain, urinary tract infection, throat pain, back pain, tingling and rash

Enzalutamide

Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Etonogestrel

Most Common - Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain

Ibandronate

Most Common- Back pain, pain in the arms or legs, abdominal pain and diarrhea

Interferon Beta 1A

Most Common- Influenza-like symptoms (headache, fatigue, fever, rigors, chest pain, back pain, muscle pain), abdominal pain, depression, elevated liver enzymes level and blood disorder

Mitoxantrone

Most Common - Nausea, hair loss, menstrual disorder, absence of menstrual period, upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, mouth ulcer, abnormal heart rhythm, diarrhea, ECG abnormal, constipation, back pain and headache

Mycophenolate Mofetil

Most Common- Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting

Pomalidomide

Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, decrease in white blood cells, anemia, constipation, nausea, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, upper-respiratory tract infections, back pain and fever

Pralatrexate Solution

Most Common - Decrease in platelet counts and white blood cells, inflammation of mucous, nausea, fatigue, anemia, constipation, fever, fluid retention, cough, nose bleed, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, rash, itching, throat pain, liver function test abnormal, abdominal pain, pain in extremity, back pain, night sweats, weakness, fast heart rate

Quinapril

Most Common - Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain

Rifapentine


Most Common - Blood in urine, loss of appetite, back pain, joint pain, and muscle pain

Risedronate

Most Common- Back pain, joint pain, abdominal pain, and stomach upset, rash, nausea

Roflumilast


Most Common - Decreased weight, nausea, headache, back pain, sleeplessness and decreased appetite

Ropivacaine

Most Common- Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain

Rosiglitazone

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, injury, headache, back pain, increased/decreased blood sugar, fatigue, sinusitis, diarrhea

Rosiglitazone and Metformin

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, injury, anemia, headache, sinusitis, fatigue, back pain, viral infection, joint pain

Selegiline

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sunitinib

Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding


