About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Green Tea Power: Matcha Mouthwash Takes on Periodontitis

Green Tea Power: Matcha Mouthwash Takes on Periodontitis

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on May 23 2024 1:48 PM

Highlights:
  • Matcha mouthwash shows significant inhibitory effects against Porphyromonas gingivalis
  • Clinical trial results demonstrate a notable reduction in P. gingivalis levels among matcha mouthwash users
  • Matcha emerges as a promising adjunct therapy for managing periodontitis, offering a natural alternative to conventional treatments
Periodontitis, a severe gum disease, has long been a concern due to its link to tooth loss and various health complications. Among the bacteria responsible for this ailment, Porphyromonas gingivalis stands out as a chief culprit, thriving in the oral environment and exacerbating the condition. However, a recent study from Japan sheds light on a potentially potent weapon against this bacterial menace: matcha mouthwash (1 Trusted Source
Matcha Mouthwash Inhibits Bacteria That Causes Periodontitis

Go to source).

Mouthwash - Components, Types, Benefits & Risks
Mouthwash - Components, Types, Benefits & Risks
Explore the role of mouthwash in oral hygiene. Learn about types, benefits, and risks. Expert insights for a healthy smile.
Advertisement

What is Periodontitis?

Periodontitis is a severe gum disease characterized by inflammation and bacterial infection of the gums. Left untreated, periodontitis poses significant risks, including tooth loss and systemic health issues.

Periodontitis has been associated with various systemic health issues, such as: The development and progression of periodontitis are primarily driven by the presence of Porphyromonas gingivalis. P. gingivalis colonizes tooth surfaces and proliferates in periodontal pockets within the gums. P. gingivalis contributes to tissue destruction and bone loss in the affected areas of the gums.


Advertisement
Home Remedies for Gingivitis
Home Remedies for Gingivitis
Gingivitis is a mild periodontal disease, but it increases the risk of complications. Find out how to control gingivitis with home remedies and treatments.

The Antimicrobial Potential of Matcha

Matcha is a finely ground green tea powder made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant. Matcha has gained attention for its potential health benefits, which include its antimicrobial properties.

Earlier research in oral health has suggested that green tea products have the ability to combat Porphyromonas gingivalis, a bacterium associated with periodontitis.

From the findings of previous studies, researchers in Japan conducted experiments to investigate the effectiveness of matcha specifically against P. gingivalis. The primary objective of the research was to evaluate the antimicrobial potential of matcha, particularly in the context of combating P. gingivalis, thereby offering promise for the treatment of periodontitis.


Advertisement
Link Between Gum Disease and Heart Disease Risk
Link Between Gum Disease and Heart Disease Risk
A new study investigated whether the presence of gum disease, both in heart attack patients and their healthy peers, was related to an increased risk of further cardiovascular events over time.

Matcha's Inhibitory Effects and Reduction in P. Gingivalis

The study conducted by researchers from institutions such as the Nihon University School of Dentistry at Matsudo involved in vitro experiments to assess the effects of matcha on oral bacterial species, including various strains of Porphyromonas gingivalis.

The results indicated that matcha exhibited significant inhibitory effects on the growth of P. gingivalis, suggesting its potential as a bactericidal agent against this pathogen.

Furthermore, the subsequent clinical trial involving 45 individuals with chronic periodontitis demonstrated promising results. Participants using matcha mouthwash showed a significant reduction in P. gingivalis levels compared to the start of the study.

In contrast, the other two groups, which received different mouthwash solutions, did not show similar reductions. This suggests that matcha's effects were specific and not merely a result of mouthwash usage.

These findings underscore the potential of matcha mouthwash as an effective adjunct therapy for managing periodontitis, offering a natural and potentially beneficial alternative to conventional treatments.

Matcha mouthwash presents a promising avenue for both prevention and treatment of periodontal disease, providing a natural and effective solution for combating this prevalent oral health concern. As research progresses, matcha could become a valuable addition to oral care practices, offering a natural and effective solution for preventing and treating this common oral health issue.

Reference:
  1. Matcha Mouthwash Inhibits Bacteria That Causes Periodontitis - (https://asm.org/Press-Releases/2024/May/Matcha-Mouthwash-Inhibits-Bacteria-That-Causes-Per)


Source-Medindia
Green Tea Promotes Dental Health
Green Tea Promotes Dental Health
A cup of green tea a day may keep the dentist away.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement