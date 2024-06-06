Daily Mouthwash Use: A Path to Gum Disease and Cancer?

- Alcohol-based mouthwash increases harmful bacteria in the mouth
- Decreases beneficial bacteria crucial for regulating blood pressure
- Potential long-term impacts on oral and overall health
Using alcohol-based mouthwash daily can increase harmful bacteria linked to gum disease and cancer. #oralhealth #mouthwash #medindia’
Mouthwash and Microbial ChangesResearchers from the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, Belgium, found that daily use of alcohol-based mouthwash led to significant changes in the oral microbiome. Two harmful bacteria, Fusobacterium nucleatum and Streptococcus anginosus, increased significantly. These bacteria are associated with gum disease and certain cancers. Meanwhile, beneficial Actinobacteria, which help regulate blood pressure, decreased.
Dr. Jolein Laumen, the study's first author, emphasized caution with the daily use of alcohol-based mouthwashes without professional guidance. These products, while popular for combating bad breath and preventing periodontitis, may have unintended long-term effects on oral health.
Professor Chris Kenyon, Head of the Unit of Sexually Transmitted Infections, noted that many MSM use mouthwash for oral hygiene, and this study suggests potential adverse effects on their oral microbiomes.
Alcohol-based vs. Alcohol-free MouthwashMost pharmacy-sold mouthwashes contain alcohol, which can lead to a temporary burning sensation, an unpleasant taste, and dryness in the mouth. Alcohol-free alternatives maintain a balance of bacteria without indiscriminately destroying them. Particularly, individuals with dry mouth conditions or extensive dental restorations might find alcohol-free mouthwash more suitable.
Considerations and Future Research for Mouthwash UseWhile alcohol-based mouthwash might disrupt the oral microbiome, Dr. Chris Kenyon warns against prolonged use due to its adverse effects on beneficial bacteria. However, Dr. Eric Ascher underscores that mouthwash alone isn't a direct cause of cancer, suggesting personalized dental consultations for selecting the appropriate mouthwash type.
Although the findings are significant, researchers stress the need for caution. The study didn't account for factors like diet and smoking, which can influence the oral microbiome. Additionally, the sample size was small and specific, which might not represent the general population. Future research should focus on larger, more diverse groups to understand the clinical outcomes of these microbial changes.
Broader Implications of Mouthwash
- Long-Term Health: Regular use of alcohol-based mouthwash might lower the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers due to changes in the oral microbiome.
- Professional Advice: Consumers should use mouthwash under the guidance of healthcare professionals to avoid potential negative impacts.
- Further Studies: More extensive research is necessary to validate these findings and explore the long-term health consequences.
Understanding the impact of everyday products on our health helps us make informed decisions for our well-being. Choose wisely, and consult healthcare professionals for advice tailored to your needs.
Reference:
- Commonly Used ALcohol-Based Mouthwash Brand Disrupts Balance Of Oral Microbiome, Scientists Say - (https://medicaldialogues.in/dentistry/news/commonly-used-alcohol-based-mouthwash-brand-disrupts-balance-of-oral-microbiome-scientists-say-129588)
Source-Medindia