Daily Mouthwash Use: A Path to Gum Disease and Cancer?

by Dr. Pavithra on Jun 6 2024 10:07 AM
Highlights:
  • Alcohol-based mouthwash increases harmful bacteria in the mouth
  • Decreases beneficial bacteria crucial for regulating blood pressure
  • Potential long-term impacts on oral and overall health
The oral microbiome is the community of bacteria living in our mouths, essential for digestion and oral health. Changes in this microbiome are linked to periodontal diseases and some cancers.
Recent research in the Journal of Medical Microbiology explored the effects of mouthwash on the oral microbiome. The study aimed to see if the mouthwash used in a larger study on reducing STD transmission among MSM (Men who have sex with men) had any impact on oral bacteria.


Green Tea Power: Matcha Mouthwash Takes on Periodontitis
Green Tea Power: Matcha Mouthwash Takes on Periodontitis
Discover how matcha mouthwash offers a natural and effective solution for combating periodontitis.
Mouthwash and Microbial Changes

Researchers from the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, Belgium, found that daily use of alcohol-based mouthwash led to significant changes in the oral microbiome. Two harmful bacteria, Fusobacterium nucleatum and Streptococcus anginosus, increased significantly. These bacteria are associated with gum disease and certain cancers. Meanwhile, beneficial Actinobacteria, which help regulate blood pressure, decreased.

Dr. Jolein Laumen, the study's first author, emphasized caution with the daily use of alcohol-based mouthwashes without professional guidance. These products, while popular for combating bad breath and preventing periodontitis, may have unintended long-term effects on oral health.

Professor Chris Kenyon, Head of the Unit of Sexually Transmitted Infections, noted that many MSM use mouthwash for oral hygiene, and this study suggests potential adverse effects on their oral microbiomes.


Mouthwash Use Increases Diabetes Risk
Mouthwash Use Increases Diabetes Risk
Regular use of mouthwash for twice every day kills microbes in the mouth that protect the body from diabetes.

Alcohol-based vs. Alcohol-free Mouthwash

Most pharmacy-sold mouthwashes contain alcohol, which can lead to a temporary burning sensation, an unpleasant taste, and dryness in the mouth. Alcohol-free alternatives maintain a balance of bacteria without indiscriminately destroying them. Particularly, individuals with dry mouth conditions or extensive dental restorations might find alcohol-free mouthwash more suitable.


Scientists develop Herbal Mouthwash to fight Oral Cancer pain
Scientists develop Herbal Mouthwash to fight Oral Cancer pain
For the patients of oral cancer, scientists have developed a herbal mouthwash that can help reduce the degree of pain caused due to radiation therapy.

Considerations and Future Research for Mouthwash Use

While alcohol-based mouthwash might disrupt the oral microbiome, Dr. Chris Kenyon warns against prolonged use due to its adverse effects on beneficial bacteria. However, Dr. Eric Ascher underscores that mouthwash alone isn't a direct cause of cancer, suggesting personalized dental consultations for selecting the appropriate mouthwash type.

Although the findings are significant, researchers stress the need for caution. The study didn't account for factors like diet and smoking, which can influence the oral microbiome. Additionally, the sample size was small and specific, which might not represent the general population. Future research should focus on larger, more diverse groups to understand the clinical outcomes of these microbial changes.


Mouthwash That Kills Cavity-causing Bacteria On the Anvil
Mouthwash That Kills Cavity-causing Bacteria On the Anvil
A dental researcher has led efforts to develop a mouthwash with technology that kills cavity causing bacteria in the mouth and could save costly trips to the dentist.

Broader Implications of Mouthwash

  1. Long-Term Health: Regular use of alcohol-based mouthwash might lower the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers due to changes in the oral microbiome.
  2. Professional Advice: Consumers should use mouthwash under the guidance of healthcare professionals to avoid potential negative impacts.
  3. Further Studies: More extensive research is necessary to validate these findings and explore the long-term health consequences.
The relationship between mouthwash use and the oral microbiome is complex and warrants further investigation. While alcohol-based mouthwashes offer immediate benefits, their long-term effects are not fully understood. This study highlights the need for mindful use of such products and the importance of professional guidance in maintaining oral health.

Understanding the impact of everyday products on our health helps us make informed decisions for our well-being. Choose wisely, and consult healthcare professionals for advice tailored to your needs.

Reference:
  1. Commonly Used ALcohol-Based Mouthwash Brand Disrupts Balance Of Oral Microbiome, Scientists Say - (https://medicaldialogues.in/dentistry/news/commonly-used-alcohol-based-mouthwash-brand-disrupts-balance-of-oral-microbiome-scientists-say-129588)

Source-Medindia


