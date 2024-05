Are Bread and Butter Really Unhealthy? ICMR Advise on Ultra-Processed Foods

Highlights: Ultra-processed foods are high in added sugars, fats, and salts, leading to obesity and chronic diseases

These foods lack essential nutrients, contributing to poor overall health

Moderation and informed choices are key to maintaining a balanced diet

Dietary Guidelines For Indians



Understanding Ultra-Processed Foods

Characteristics of Ultra-Processed Foods

ICMR Classifies Bread, Butter, and Cooking Oil as Ultra-Processed Foods: Detailed Report



Side Effects of Ultra-Processed Foods

Obesity: High in unhealthy fats and sugars, leading to. weight gain.

High in unhealthy fats and sugars, leading to. weight gain. Accelerated Aging: Poor nutritional content can hasten aging processes.

Poor nutritional content can hasten aging processes. Increased Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke: High levels of fats and sodium can lead to cardiovascular diseases.

High levels of fats and sodium can lead to cardiovascular diseases. Diabetes: Excessive sugar and low fiber content increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Excessive sugar and low fiber content increase the risk of type 2 diabetes. Poor Overall Health: Lack of essential nutrients compromises overall well-being.

Examples of Ultra-Processed Foods

Commercially Produced Bread and Breakfast Cereals

Cakes, Chips, and Biscuits

Fries, Jams, and Sauces

Mayonnaise and Commercially Produced Ice Cream

Protein Powders and Peanut Butter

Soy Chunks, Tofu, and Frozen Foods with Additives

Commercially Produced Cheese, Butter, and Paneer with Additives

Plant-Based Meats and Refined Flours of Cereals, Millets, and Legumes

Energy Drinks, Health Drinks Added to Milk, and Beverages

Moderation is Key

A simple and easy breakfast often involves bread and butter. However, according to the latest dietary guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), these foods are categorized as ultra-processed and pose significant health risks (). Ultra-processed foods are products that have undergone extensive industrial processing and contain numerous ingredients not typically used in home cooking. These foods are designed to enhance flavor, texture, and shelf life, making them convenient but potentially harmful.These ingredients improve taste and appeal but contribute to obesity, heart disease, and diabetes.Despite being calorie-dense, these foods lack essential nutrients like vitamins , minerals, and fiber.Contain synthetic ingredients such as artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, and emulsifiers.Designed to be easy to consume and highly appealing, which can lead to over consumption ().The ICMR warns that ultra-processed foods are excessively high in fats and low in fibers and essential nutrients. Consuming these foods can lead to a range of health issues.According to the ICMR, ultra-processed foods (categorized as "level C" foods) include:The list also extends to culinary ingredients such as cooking oils , refined sugars, salt, and spices due to the inclusion of cosmetic food additives.It's impractical to completely eliminate processed foods from our diets, but moderation is essential. Social media trends emphasize healthier eating habits, urging consumers to favor natural and minimally processed alternatives. Understanding what goes into our food helps in making informed choices without succumbing to fear.In summary, ICMR's classification of bread, butter, and cooking oil as ultra-processed foods highlights the importance of dietary awareness. These guidelines encourage reducing the intake of highly processed foods and opting for more natural alternatives to promote better health. Moderation, coupled with knowledge about food ingredients, can help maintain a balanced diet and prevent the adverse health effects associated with ultra-processed foods.Source-Medindia