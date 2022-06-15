About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Are Ultra Processed Foods Bad for Children?

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 15, 2022 at 12:49 PM
Highlights:
  • Ultra-processed foods such as pizzas, burgers, and packaged snacks, are bad for children
  • Children (3-5 years) who consume ultra-processed foods have poorer locomotor skills
  • Children (12-15 years) who consume ultra-processed foods have lower cardiovascular fitness

Are Ultra Processed Foods Bad for Children?

Consuming more ultra-processed foods was associated with lower levels of physical fitness in children, reveals a new study.

Impact of Ultra-Processed Foods on Children

A new study found that children ages 3 to 5 who consumed more ultra-processed foods had poorer locomotor skills than children who consumed less of these foods. It also showed lower cardiovascular fitness in 12- to 15-year-olds who consumed more ultra-processed foods.

Ultra-Processed Foods Increase Obesity Risk by 45% Among Adolescents
Ultra-Processed Foods Increase Obesity Risk by 45% Among Adolescents
Obesity risk was found to be 45 percent higher among adolescents whose diet was based on ultra-processed food products.
Although previous research has shown that consuming ultra-processed foods is linked with a higher risk for cardiovascular disease in adults, this is one of the first studies to show a link between consumption of these foods and lower levels of physical fitness in children.

Ultra-processed foods were categorized in this study as including packaged snacks, breakfast cereals, candies, soda, sweetened juices and yogurts, canned soups and prepared foods like pizza, hotdogs, burgers and chicken nuggets.
Ultra-Processed Foods Increase Risk of a Second Heart Attack
Ultra-Processed Foods Increase Risk of a Second Heart Attack
High consumption of ultra-processed foods can increases the risk of a second heart attack or a fatal stroke. Follow a balanced diet early in life to prevent heart attacks or stroke. Consume fresh fruits and vegetables and low amounts of processed products.
"Healthy dietary and exercise behaviors are established at a very young age," said research team leader Jacqueline Vernarelli, PhD, associate professor and director for the Master of Public Health program at Sacred Heart University.

"Our findings point to the need to educate families about cost-effective ways to reduce ultra-processed food intake to help decrease the risk for cardiovascular health problems in adulthood."

Vernarelli will present the findings online at NUTRITION 2022 LIVE ONLINE, the flagship annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition held June 14-16.

Link Between Physical Fitness and Ultra-Processed Foods

To examine the association between physical fitness and ultra-processed foods during various stages of childhood, the researchers analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) National Youth Fitness Survey.

This 2012 survey used interviews and fitness tests to collect data on physical activity, fitness levels and food intake for more than 1,500 U.S. children aged 3 to 15. Ultra-processed foods were identified using NOVA, which categorizes food and beverage items according to the level of food processing.

For children 5 years old and under, the researchers used locomotor development as a measure of physical fitness. The analysis revealed that children with the lowest locomotor development scores consumed 273 calories more per day of ultra-processed foods than children with the highest locomotor development scores.

Cardiovascular fitness was used as a physical fitness measure in older children. The study showed that teens and preteens with good cardiovascular fitness consumed 226 fewer calories daily from ultra-processed foods than those who did not have healthy cardiovascular fitness.

"Though highly processed convenience foods are easy to throw into a school bag, our research shows the importance of preparing healthy snacks and meals," said Vernarelli. "Think of it like saving for retirement: You're making decisions now that will influence your child's future."

As a next step, the researchers plan to look more closely at consumption patterns for ultra-processed food by age group. For example, do kids eat more of these foods for breakfast, lunch or snacks? A better understanding of how and when these foods are consumed could help inform future interventions designed to encourage healthy eating.



Source: Eurekalert
How Much Ultra-Processed Foods Do Kids and Teens Consume?
How Much Ultra-Processed Foods Do Kids and Teens Consume?
Ultra-processed food consumption is high among kids & teenagers. Too much consumption of these foods can cause early diabetes, obesity, and other serious medical conditions, such as certain cancers.

Can Ultra-Processed Food Cause Inflammatory Bowel Disease?
Can Ultra-Processed Food Cause Inflammatory Bowel Disease?
Ultra-processed food is linked to higher risk of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). However, further studies are needed to identify the contributory factors in processed foods that might be responsible for these associations.
World Blood Donor Day 2022 -
World Blood Donor Day 2022 - "Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity"
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
Does Breastfeeding Make Your Baby Smarter?
Does Breastfeeding Make Your Baby Smarter?
