Are Ultra Processed Foods Bad for Children?

Link Between Physical Fitness and Ultra-Processed Foods

were categorized in this study as including packaged snacks, breakfast cereals, candies, soda, sweetened juices and yogurts, canned soups and prepared foods like pizza, hotdogs, burgers and chicken nuggets."Healthy dietary and exercise behaviors are established at a very young age," said research team leader Jacqueline Vernarelli, PhD, associate professor and director for the Master of Public Health program at Sacred Heart University."Our findings point to the need to educate families about cost-effective ways to reduce ultra-processed food intake to help decrease the risk for cardiovascular health problems in adulthood."Vernarelli will present the findings online at NUTRITION 2022 LIVE ONLINE, the flagship annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition held June 14-16.To examine the association between physical fitness and ultra-processed foods during various stages of childhood, the researchers analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) National Youth Fitness Survey.This 2012 survey used interviews and fitness tests to collect data on physical activity, fitness levels and food intake for more than 1,500 U.S. children aged 3 to 15. Ultra-processed foods were identified using NOVA, which categorizes food and beverage items according to the level of food processing.For children 5 years old and under, the researchers usedas a measure of physical fitness. The analysis revealed that children with the lowest locomotor development scores consumed 273 calories more per day of ultra-processed foods than children with the highest locomotor development scores.was used as a physical fitness measure in older children. The study showed that teens and preteens with good cardiovascular fitness consumed 226 fewer calories daily from ultra-processed foods than those who did not have healthy cardiovascular fitness."Though highly processed convenience foods are easy to throw into a school bag, our research shows the importance of preparing healthy snacks and meals," said Vernarelli. "Think of it like saving for retirement: You're making decisions now that will influence your child's future."As a next step, the researchers plan to look more closely at consumption patterns for ultra-processed food by age group. For example, do kids eat more of these foods for breakfast, lunch or snacks? A better understanding of how and when these foods are consumed could help inform future interventions designed to encourage healthy eating.Source: Eurekalert