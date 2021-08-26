by Dr Jayashree on  August 26, 2021 at 10:47 PM Dental News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Link Between Gum Disease and Heart Disease Risk
Gum disease is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. The more severe the disease, the higher will be the risk. The findings are presented at ESC Congress 2021.The association was particularly evident among patients who had experienced a heart attack in the past.

Study author Dr. Giulia Ferrannini of the Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden said: "Our study suggests that dental screening programmes including regular check-ups and education on proper dental hygiene may help to prevent first and subsequent heart events".

The Swedish PAROKRANK study previously showed that periodontitis (gum disease) was significantly more common in first time heart attack patients compared to their healthy peers of the same age and sex and living in the same area.


A new analysis included 1,587 participants with an average age of 62 years were investigated. Participants underwent a dental examination between 2010 and 2014: 985 were classified as healthy, 489 had moderate periodontitis, and 113 had severe periodontitis. Participants were followed up for the occurrence of cardiovascular events and death.

During an average follow up of 6.2 years, participants with periodontitis at baseline had a 49% higher chance of cardiovascular events than those with healthy gums.The probability increased with the severity of gum disease.

When heart attack patients and healthy controls were assessed separately, the graded relationship between gum disease severity was significant only for patients.

Researchers postulated that the damage of periodontal tissues in people with gum disease may facilitate the transfer of germs into the bloodstream. This could accelerate harmful changes to the blood vessels and/or enhance the harmful systemic inflammation of the vessels.

It is important to underline that the quality of care in Sweden is high, as confirmed by the overall low number of total events during follow-up. Despite this, gum disease was linked with an elevated likelihood of cardiovascular disease or death.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Periodontitis
Periodontitis or pyorrhea is infection and inflammation of ligament tissues that surround and support the teeth. Periodontitis causes loss of alveolar bones leading to loosening and loss of teeth.
READ MORE
Gum Disease Associated With Increased Risk of Esophageal and Gastric Cancer
People with a history of gum disease and tooth loss are at a higher risk of developing esophageal and Gastric Cancer. Bacteria and Oral Hygiene may be the cause
READ MORE
Gum Disease may Increase Risk of Hypertension
Periodontitis or gum disease is a common condition that increases the risk of hypertension and consequently, increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.
READ MORE
Dental Check-Up
It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic check-ups.
READ MORE
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.
READ MORE
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.
READ MORE
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.
READ MORE
Gum Recession
Gum recession or receding gums is a gum disease due to periodontitis. It causes loose teeth, bleeding gums and other dental problems.
READ MORE
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.
READ MORE
Nervous Tic
Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face
READ MORE
Swollen Gums
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Swollen Gums
READ MORE
Tooth Decay
Tooth decay in toddlers, children and adults, also called dental caries, is a bacterial infection causing demineralization and destruction of the hard tissues of the teeth.
READ MORE
Tooth Discoloration
Tooth discoloration or staining is caused commonly due to smoking, some medicines and poor dental hygiene.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

Tooth DecayGum RecessionSwollen GumsTooth DiscolorationNervous TicCardiac CatheterizationHeart AttackAir travel: To fly or not to flyDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseBody Mass Index