Link Between Gum Disease and Heart Disease Risk

Gum disease is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. The more severe the disease, the higher will be the risk. The findings are presented at ESC Congress 2021.The association was particularly evident among patients who had experienced a heart attack in the past.
Study author Dr. Giulia Ferrannini of the Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden said: "Our study suggests that dental screening programmes including regular check-ups and education on proper dental hygiene may help to prevent first and subsequent heart events".
The Swedish PAROKRANK study previously showed that periodontitis (gum disease) was significantly more common in first time heart attack patients compared to their healthy peers of the same age and sex and living in the same area.
During an average follow up of 6.2 years, participants with periodontitis at baseline had a 49% higher chance of cardiovascular events than those with healthy gums.The probability increased with the severity of gum disease.
When heart attack patients and healthy controls were assessed separately, the graded relationship between gum disease severity was significant only for patients.
Researchers postulated that the damage of periodontal tissues in people with gum disease may facilitate the transfer of germs into the bloodstream. This could accelerate harmful changes to the blood vessels and/or enhance the harmful systemic inflammation of the vessels.
It is important to underline that the quality of care in Sweden is high, as confirmed by the overall low number of total events during follow-up. Despite this, gum disease was linked with an elevated likelihood of cardiovascular disease or death.
