Nearly 85% of Oral Issues Are Avoidable Through Preventive Care

Cavities, gum disease, oral cancer, tooth loss, mouth sores, bad breath, and infections are common oral health issues.
Nearly 85 percent of oral health problems can be prevented if addressed through proper awareness, early intervention, and affordable technology, according to experts at the 35th Annual Conference of the Indian Society for Dental Research (ISDR). () The three-day event, held in New Delhi, brought together more than 600 delegates, including 150 international participants from 20 countries. Over 30 national and global keynote speakers highlighted the urgent need for research-driven collaboration in oral and craniofacial sciences.
The Preventable Crisis: Tackling Oral Disease in India“Oral diseases may not always be fatal, but they silently erode the quality of life,” said Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) and organizing chairman of the conference. “Millions in India, both rural and urban, lack access to dental care. Bridging this gap through innovation is our biggest challenge.”
Verma further stressed the importance of prioritizing oral health in the national healthcare agenda. He pointed out that dental research can span across 36 categories, including regenerative therapies, revitalizing dead tissues, advanced material sciences, and public health approaches.
Alcohol and Tobacco: A Silent Threat to Oral HealthExperts at the conference also raised alarm over lifestyle habits such as alcohol consumption and tobacco use, which can significantly increase the risk of oral diseases.
Dr. Aswini Y.B. from the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences explained how alcohol begins damaging the mouth from the very first sip. “Our mouth is lined with a delicate protective layer called the mucosa. Alcohol dries it instantly, leading to blisters, infections, and long-term damage. It also reduces saliva flow, which is the mouth’s natural defense system. Without saliva, bacteria thrive, infections spread quickly, and the chances of oral cancer rise dramatically,” she said.
Warning about the deadly combination of alcohol and tobacco, Dr. Aswini added, “This mix multiplies the risk of serious oral diseases, including cancers. Unfortunately, it’s a habit still common across India.”
They emphasized that maintaining oral health goes beyond brushing twice a day—it requires informed lifestyle choices, preventive care, and timely medical attention.
References:
- Indian Society For Dental Research ISDR - IADR Indian Division - (https://www.isdrindia.com/)