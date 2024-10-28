As Tobacco Use Soars, Healthcare Voices Advocate for Safer Solutions

With smoking impacting nearly 40% of Indian households, a recent report highlights healthcare professionals' call for safer alternatives.
India’s escalating tobacco crisis, with four in ten households affected by smoking addiction, has been highlighted by a report from the Doctors Against Addiction (DAAD) survey, in collaboration with Saizen Global Insights and Consulting. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Doctor Against Addiction (DAAD)
Go to source). In response, 65% of healthcare professionals are advocating for safer tobacco alternatives to curb health risks and save lives.
They emphasized the need for further efficacy research of these alternatives. The finding marks a significant moment in India’s ongoing battle against tobacco addiction, which contributes to over 930,000 deaths annually -- equating to more than 2,500 lives lost every day due to smoking-related diseases.
“Tobacco addiction is India’s most pressing public health challenge. To combat this, we must prioritize scientifically permitted alternatives for tobacco cessation. As healthcare professionals, guiding patients toward safer options is crucial to saving lives and mitigating tobacco’s devastating impact,” said Dr Mohsin Wali, Padma Shri Awardee and Senior Consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
65% of Health Professionals Urge Tobacco Alternatives“India’s tobacco crisis is a national emergency, requiring immediate intervention. While innovative cessation technologies have potential, concerns remain over the lack of structured support for transitioning to novel safer alternatives. Urgent statutory recommendations of scientifically-proven cessation solutions,” added Dr Manish Sharma, Chief Coordinator of DAAD.
In the survey involving 300 healthcare professionals, over 70 percent of doctors cited addiction severity and low motivation, and 60 percent pointed to a lack of cessation resources as key barriers to quitting.
Only 7.4 percent of healthcare providers consistently offer cessation advice, and just 56.4 percent arrange follow-up consultations, highlighting significant gaps.
The findings highlight a critical need for policy reform, increased public awareness, the integration of modern technologies, and safer novel alternatives to support those struggling with addiction.
