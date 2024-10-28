Three-Decade Rise in Women’s Chronic Kidney Disease

According to GAIMS researchers, global chronic kidney disease cases in women have surged almost three times in 30 years.

Global Health Challenge for Women

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) cases among women have nearly tripled globally in the past three decades, marking a significant rise in this health concern as per a study led by the Gujarat Adani Institute of Medical Sciences (GAIMS) ().Type 2 diabetes and hypertension were the leading causes of CKD-related deaths in women, according to said research which was presented at the ‘ASN Kidney Week 2024’ in San Diego in the US from October 23–27.“This calls for immediate policy interventions, targeted prevention programs, and investment in health care infrastructure to curb the rise of CKD, particularly in high-risk regions,” senior author Hardik Dineshbhai Desai, an independent clinical and public health researcher at GAIMS.between the Gujarat government and the Adani Education and Research Foundation.The analysis, titled ‘Global, National, and Regional Trends in the Burden of Chronic Kidney Disease among Women from 1990- 2021: A Comprehensive Global Analysis,’ drew from the ‘Global Burden of Disease’ study 2021, a comprehensive effort to quantify health loss across the world over time.The study includes information from 204 countries and territories. From 1990 to 2021, the average annual percentage change in CKD prevalence in women increased by 2.10 percent, mortality by 3.39 percent, and disability-adjusted life years by 2.48 percent.There have also been significant disparities in CKD-related mortality and morbidity across the world, with marked increases observed particularly in Latin America, North America, and among older adults.The study showed an“Public awareness campaigns about the importance of early diagnosis, healthy lifestyles, and the management of underlying conditions like diabetes and hypertension are critical,” said Desai.“Without swift action, the continued rise of CKD could overwhelm health care systems and lead to increased mortality and morbidity worldwide,” he added.Source-IANS