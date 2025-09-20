Cavity-Free Kids: CHOP’s Smart Fix With Dental Varnish

A CHOP study shows how quality improvement strategies rapidly increased fluoride varnish use in young children’s checkups.

Enhancing Pediatric Dental Health: New Initiative to Boost Varnish Application Rates at CHOP Primary Care Network



The Challenge: Big Gaps in Care

Only 0.7% of the visits made by commercially insured kids received varnish.

of the visits made by commercially insured kids received varnish. Medicaid-insured children only made up 9.1% of visits.

Focus on Quality Improvement

Electronic Health Record (EHR) prompts reminding doctors to apply varnish

reminding doctors to apply varnish Education sessions for providers

for providers Certification credits linked to professional learning

linked to professional learning Financial incentives tied to performance

Visit Rates Increased

Visit rates jumped from 3.7% to 30.5% in less than a year.

in less than a year. The proportion of children receiving at least one varnish annually doubled from 25% to over 50%.

The 33 practices embraced the use of varnish, all with financial viability being demonstrated through a growth in reimbursements.

The gains were comparable across all races, ethnicities, and insurance types and bridged the existing gaps.

Preventive Dental Care is Essential

A Smile-Friendly Future

“We hope other networks adopt these strategies to boost varnish rates for kids across the U.S.,” said Dr. Brian Jenssen of CHOP.

One of the most prevalent health challenges in childhood is dental cavities.is a safe solution to prevent the decay of young teeth. According to expert recommendations, such as those of the. However, even with a no-cost plan available through both private and Medicaid insurance, very few children receive it.Children have worse oral health as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which necessitated more urgency in preventive care. In order to close this gap, researchers at thetried to figure out how to make varnish a common practice in pediatric examinations ().Before the project began, onlyincluded varnish application.Despite equal coverage, provider habits, workflow barriers, and assumptions contributed to the gap.CHOP rolled out aacross its, serving more than. Key strategies included:These changes were adjusted along the way based on real-time feedback from doctors and staff.The impact was dramatic:This project demonstrates that preventive dental care can be scaled in a short time and with the help of a proper combination of technology, training, and incentives. The CHOP model demonstrates that varnish not only protects smiles but is also cost-effective for health systems.CHOP’s success highlights how primary care practices can make dental varnish a normal part of child checkups nationwide. By integrating prevention into everyday visits, pediatricians can help ensure thatSource- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia