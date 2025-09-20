Cavity-Free Kids: CHOP’s Smart Fix With Dental Varnish

A CHOP study shows how quality improvement strategies rapidly increased fluoride varnish use in young children’s checkups.
One of the most prevalent health challenges in childhood is dental cavities. Fluoride dental varnish is a safe solution to prevent the decay of young teeth. According to expert recommendations, such as those of the American Academy of Pediatrics, children under 6 years old should receive a varnish every 3-6 months during a dental appointment. However, even with a no-cost plan available through both private and Medicaid insurance, very few children receive it. Children have worse oral health as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which necessitated more urgency in preventive care. In order to close this gap, researchers at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) tried to figure out how to make varnish a common practice in pediatric examinations (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Enhancing Pediatric Dental Health: New Initiative to Boost Varnish Application Rates at CHOP Primary Care Network
Go to source).
The Challenge: Big Gaps in CareBefore the project began, only 3.7% of eligible visits included varnish application.
- Only 0.7% of the visits made by commercially insured kids received varnish.
- Medicaid-insured children only made up 9.1% of visits.
Focus on Quality ImprovementCHOP rolled out a step-by-step quality improvement (QI) program across its 33 pediatric practices, serving more than 100,000 young children. Key strategies included:
- Electronic Health Record (EHR) prompts reminding doctors to apply varnish
- Education sessions for providers
- Certification credits linked to professional learning
- Financial incentives tied to performance
Visit Rates IncreasedThe impact was dramatic:
- Visit rates jumped from 3.7% to 30.5% in less than a year.
- The proportion of children receiving at least one varnish annually doubled from 25% to over 50%.
- The 33 practices embraced the use of varnish, all with financial viability being demonstrated through a growth in reimbursements.
- The gains were comparable across all races, ethnicities, and insurance types and bridged the existing gaps.
Preventive Dental Care is EssentialThis project demonstrates that preventive dental care can be scaled in a short time and with the help of a proper combination of technology, training, and incentives. The CHOP model demonstrates that varnish not only protects smiles but is also cost-effective for health systems.
A Smile-Friendly FutureCHOP’s success highlights how primary care practices can make dental varnish a normal part of child checkups nationwide. By integrating prevention into everyday visits, pediatricians can help ensure that every child—regardless of race, background, or insurance—grows up with healthier teeth and fewer cavities.
