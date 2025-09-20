Make Weight Loss Medicines Work Smarter With WeDosify!

WeDosify personalizes GLP-1 medicine dosing to help patients achieve lasting weight loss safely.
Closed Loop Medicine Ltd. (CLM), a pioneer in personalized healthcare, has launched WeDosify in the U.S., which is a device that assists physicians in optimizing the use of GLP-1 medicines to achieve weight loss. GLP-1 medications like semaglutide are in demand as the global anti-obesity market is booming. The issue is, however, almost half of patients quit treatment within six months, mainly due to unpleasant side effects and the absence of appropriate guidance.
WeDosify aims to change that story (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Closed Loop Medicine launches first personalized GLP-1 dosing platform In U.S.
Go to source)!
‘Did You Know?
91% of patients are more likely to stick with GLP-1 therapy using WeDosify! #glp1 #weightloss #medindia’
91% of patients are more likely to stick with GLP-1 therapy using WeDosify! #glp1 #weightloss #medindia’
Why Do Patients Quit GLP-1 Medicines?Some individuals experience nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea on initiating treatment. Some even regulate doses independently without the necessary support, which may result in poor outcomes and disappointment.
What Makes WeDosify Different?WeDosify bases its advice on real clinical data, 29 studies, and over 15,000 patient profiles to help doctors find the correct dosage to use for each person.
- It is spontaneously adapted to your body's response.
- It helps reduce side effects
- It helps to maintain weight loss in the long term.
Patients and Doctors Approve WeDosify
- 91% of GLP-1 patients said they’d be more likely to stay on treatment with WeDosify’s support.
- Doctors see it as a way to determine a course of action that is genuinely personal, making weight loss more sustainable.
WeDosify: A Step Toward Smarter, Safer CareWeDosify supports national healthcare goals by promoting precision prescribing, making medicines safer, more effective, and more personalized. For patients, it means fewer side effects and more confidence in their weight loss journey.
WeDosify is like a GPS for your weight loss medicines, helping you and your doctor find the right path, avoid roadblocks, and reach your health goals faster and more safely.
Reference:
- Closed Loop Medicine launches first personalized GLP-1 dosing platform In U.S. - (https:www.news-medical.net/news/20250919/Closed-Loop-Medicine-launches-first-personalized-GLP-1-dosing-platform-In-US.aspx)
Source-Closed Loop Medicine Ltd