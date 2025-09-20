About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Make Weight Loss Medicines Work Smarter With WeDosify!

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Sep 20 2025 3:04 PM

WeDosify personalizes GLP-1 medicine dosing to help patients achieve lasting weight loss safely.

Make Weight Loss Medicines Work Smarter With WeDosify!
Closed Loop Medicine Ltd. (CLM), a pioneer in personalized healthcare, has launched WeDosify in the U.S., which is a device that assists physicians in optimizing the use of GLP-1 medicines to achieve weight loss.
GLP-1 medications like semaglutide are in demand as the global anti-obesity market is booming. The issue is, however, almost half of patients quit treatment within six months, mainly due to unpleasant side effects and the absence of appropriate guidance.

WeDosify aims to change that story (1 Trusted Source
Closed Loop Medicine launches first personalized GLP-1 dosing platform In U.S.

Go to source)!


Weight Loss Calculator
Weight Loss Calculator
Weight Loss Calculator calculates calories needed to lose weight for men and women. Find out the amount of calories burned while doing exercises for weight loss and check the list of low calorie foods.

Why Do Patients Quit GLP-1 Medicines?

Some individuals experience nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea on initiating treatment. Some even regulate doses independently without the necessary support, which may result in poor outcomes and disappointment.


Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss
Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss
Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss accurately estimates the number of calories burned during a workout.

What Makes WeDosify Different?

WeDosify bases its advice on real clinical data, 29 studies, and over 15,000 patient profiles to help doctors find the correct dosage to use for each person.
  • It is spontaneously adapted to your body's response.
  • It helps reduce side effects
  • It helps to maintain weight loss in the long term.
In trials for other diseases like high blood pressure, CLM’s dosing technology has already shown better outcomes and fewer dropouts.


Single Life Spiced Up With GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs?
Single Life Spiced Up With GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs?
GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are revolutionizing single life by enhancing confidence, reshaping dating habits, and altering sexual well-being.

Patients and Doctors Approve WeDosify

  • 91% of GLP-1 patients said they’d be more likely to stay on treatment with WeDosify’s support.
  • Doctors see it as a way to determine a course of action that is genuinely personal, making weight loss more sustainable.



Ozempic and Wegovy - GLP-1 Agonists Set to Become the Best-selling Drugs in 2024
Ozempic and Wegovy - GLP-1 Agonists Set to Become the Best-selling Drugs in 2024
The GLP-1 agonist market is expected to grow robustly, with a 19.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2029, reaching $105 billion in 2029.

WeDosify: A Step Toward Smarter, Safer Care

WeDosify supports national healthcare goals by promoting precision prescribing, making medicines safer, more effective, and more personalized. For patients, it means fewer side effects and more confidence in their weight loss journey.

WeDosify is like a GPS for your weight loss medicines, helping you and your doctor find the right path, avoid roadblocks, and reach your health goals faster and more safely.

Reference:
  1. Closed Loop Medicine launches first personalized GLP-1 dosing platform In U.S. - (https:www.news-medical.net/news/20250919/Closed-Loop-Medicine-launches-first-personalized-GLP-1-dosing-platform-In-US.aspx)

Source-Closed Loop Medicine Ltd


Recommended Readings
Latest Weight Loss
View All