What Happens to Our Teeth in Space?

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Jun 23 2025 2:31 PM

Space travel may endanger oral health—new research links microgravity with faster progression of periodontitis.

With space missions reaching farther into the cosmos, astronauts face rising health challenges, including growing concerns about dental health. It is already known that microgravity causes bone loss and muscle atrophy, but a new study has recently added another condition to this list: periodontitis, a severe gum infection. The negative effects of microgravity on bone health are well known, and a recent in vivo study indicates that exposure to microgravity considerably enhances the risk of periodontal disease in long-term space travelers (1 Trusted Source
Microgravity Exacerbates Periodontitis InVivo

Go to source).

Gums in Zero Gravity

Researchers simulated microgravity in periodontitis-infected mice and found that the disease progressed faster than in control groups. The research findings revealed the following:
  • Enhanced alveolar bone resorption by mice exposed to microgravity.
  • Increased pro-inflammatory cytokine transcription (TNF-a, IL-1b).
  • Amplified osteoclastogenesis—the breakdown of bone tissue.
  • An overall worsening of clinical signs of gum disease.
The space environment appears to intensify the body’s inflammatory and bone-resorbing responses to oral bacterial infections.
Why Does Microgravity Make Gum Disease Worse?

  1. Disruption of Immune Regulation
    The immune system functions differently in microgravity. It becomes more difficult to control oral bacterial infections, such as Porphyromonas gingivalis, which is a contributing cause to periodontitis, when immunity is compromised.
  2. Accelerated Bone Loss
    Periodontitis already leads to the degradation of the alveolar bone that supports the teeth, and in microgravity, this bone loss is further accelerated.
  3. Altered Cellular Behavior
    Microgravity causes osteoclasts and macrophages, which are involved in inflammation and bone resorption, to react abnormally by becoming hyperactive or deregulated.

Mouth Care in Microgravity

As the global space race heats up with missions to Mars and plans for space tourism, oral healthcare must evolve accordingly. Some of the key considerations to be noted are
  • Pre-flight dental screening and treatment.
  • Portable diagnostic tools for detecting gum disease in space.
  • Anti-inflammatory therapies that work in altered gravity.
  • Microbial load monitoring during missions.
What may seem like a minor health issue can trigger a cascade of complications over time. It's always wiser to prevent than to deal with the consequences once the problem has escalated.

Interestingly, the mechanism of microgravity may be similar to that of normal biological conditions, such as aging, or those who are immunocompromised, such as those with osteoporosis or an autoimmune disease. The study could open new therapeutic pathways for managing periodontitis by targeting inflammation and bone loss more effectively.

The study Microgravity Exacerbates Periodontitis In Vivo sheds light on the impact of harsh environments on chronic diseases. It also highlights the necessity of comprehensive oral health plans for astronauts and provides valuable insights into the general progression of periodontal disease. As we dream of interplanetary living, oral health must not be left behind.

"Strong Smiles Even in Space—Because Oral Health Should Have No Boundaries."

Reference:
  1. Microgravity Exacerbates Periodontitis InVivo - (https://www.researchgate.net/publication/392270053_Microgravity_Exacerbates_Periodontitis_In_Vivo)

Source-University of Sharjah
