What Happens to Our Teeth in Space?

Space travel may endanger oral health—new research links microgravity with faster progression of periodontitis.

Even your gums aren't safe in space—microgravity speeds up periodontal bone loss and inflammation. #periodontalhealth #periodontitis #gumcare #space #spacehealth #medindia’

Gums in Zero Gravity

Enhanced alveolar bone resorption by mice exposed to microgravity.

by mice exposed to microgravity. Increased pro-inflammatory cytokine transcription (TNF-a, IL-1b).

(TNF-a, IL-1b). Amplified osteoclastogenesis —the breakdown of bone tissue.

—the breakdown of bone tissue. An overall worsening of clinical signs of gum disease.

Why Does Microgravity Make Gum Disease Worse?

Disruption of Immune Regulation

The immune system functions differently in microgravity. It becomes more difficult to control oral bacterial infections, such as Porphyromonas gingivalis, which is a contributing cause to periodontitis, when immunity is compromised. Accelerated Bone Loss

Periodontitis already leads to the degradation of the alveolar bone that supports the teeth, and in microgravity, this bone loss is further accelerated. Altered Cellular Behavior

Microgravity causes osteoclasts and macrophages, which are involved in inflammation and bone resorption, to react abnormally by becoming hyperactive or deregulated.

Mouth Care in Microgravity

Pre-flight dental screening and treatment.

Portable diagnostic tools for detecting gum disease in space.

for detecting gum disease in space. Anti-inflammatory therapies that work in altered gravity.

that work in altered gravity. Microbial load monitoring during missions.

Microgravity Exacerbates Periodontitis InVivo - (https://www.researchgate.net/publication/392270053_Microgravity_Exacerbates_Periodontitis_In_Vivo)