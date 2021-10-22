About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

New Insights into Space Travel-related Back Pain

by Dr Jayashree on October 22, 2021 at 5:29 PM
Font : A-A+

New Insights into Space Travel-related Back Pain

As more people travel into space experts expect a greater number of patients with space travel-related pain will visit a physician. This prediction is published in the journal Anaesthesiology.

The prediction comes based on a comprehensive review of past studies measuring the effects of space travel on the spine and exploring methods to prevent, diagnose, and treat back pain.

Advertisement


According to the review, past studies of astronauts have shown that 52% of space travelers report some form of back pain in the first two to five days of space travel.

In addition to the studies among astronauts, a study from the University of Innsbruck in Austria showed that nearly half of military helicopter pilots and crewmembers who experience fluctuating gravitational forces report low back pain.
Advertisement

Then, astronauts are more likely to herniate a disc, according to a NASA study in 2010, and the risk was even higher in the first year after returning to Earth.

The high prevalence of back pain among these groups is understandable because the human spine is built to support the body under the gravitational forces experienced on Earth.

One prominent feature is the spinal curvature, an S-shaped bend in the spine that allows it to resist gravity, remain flexible and absorb weight and impact.

However, in space gravity, this curve is reduced and they later grew over 3 inches in space due to the loss of this curve. More recent studies using MRI scans also showed modern-day astronauts have a reduced curve in their spine.

Along with microgravity's stresses, other contributors to back pain in space include the intense physical experience of riding in a rocket and a change in dietary habits that could alter nutritional levels in the body and impact tissue health and healing.

Researchers urge that resistance exercises such as isometrics, squats, lunges, and bench pressing should be a mainstay of back pain prevention, and space stations need to be equipped with exercise machines and other resistance training tools.

The Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance study of 722 space flights showed that the use of such a resistance suit along with exercise regimens relieved space-adaptation back pain in 85% of subjects. However, some astronauts complain these suits are uncomfortable and impair their range of motion.

Other methods to prevent back pain among astronauts should include massage, nutritional supplementation to increase vitamin D and caloric intake, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and negative pressure devices, all paired with resistance exercise.

To combat the intense vibrations and speed of riding rockets into space, engineering space vehicles need to improve their impact protection for the crew.

This could align the forces of acceleration and impact with human anatomy to reduce the number of astronauts experiencing long-term back pain or injury.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Antidepressant Drugs may be Effective Against Blindness
How Effective is COVID-19 Vaccination Among Adolescents? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Health Benefits of Giloy
Health Benefits of Giloy
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021 - It's time to RISE
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021 - It's time to RISE
First-Ever Successful Pig-To-Human Kidney Transplantation
First-Ever Successful Pig-To-Human Kidney Transplantation
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Back Pain Cervical Spondylosis Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises Traction For Lumbar Pain Back Injuries Can Heavy School Bag Cause Back Pain in Children? Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Whiplash and Conditions that Mimic Whiplash How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Back Sprain 

Recommended Reading
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal cord injury is an injury to the spinal cord that results in temporary or permanent changes .....
Yoga and Back Pain
Yoga and Back Pain
The healing effects of yoga benefit those suffering from backpain, by alleviating their pain and ......
Long Duration In Spaceflights Affects The Spine Of Astronauts - NASA Study
Long Duration In Spaceflights Affects The Spine Of Astronauts - NASA Study
Astronauts on long missions in space experience moderate to severe backache due to atrophy or ......
Mind the Spine, the Chiropractic Way
Mind the Spine, the Chiropractic Way
Chiropractors offer healthcare services based on the functioning principle and co-ordination ......
Back Injuries
Back Injuries
Common back injuries include strains, sprains and fracture and they can occur due to pressure or ......
Back Pain
Back Pain
Back pain or Backache is common due to poor posture, postural deformities and life style. Back pain ...
Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises
Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises
Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain an...
Back Sprain
Back Sprain
Back sprain indicates a painful condition caused due to excessive stretching of a muscle or ligament...
Can Heavy School Bag Cause Back Pain in Children?
Can Heavy School Bag Cause Back Pain in Children?
Causes of backache in adults can vary but majority of backaches in growing children is traced to hea...
Cervical Spondylosis
Cervical Spondylosis
Cervical spondylosis is a disorder in which there is abnormal wear on cervical vertebrae....
How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips
How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips
Increasing weight of school bags can cause back pain in kids. Types of backpacks for school, carryin...
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become c...
Traction For Lumbar Pain
Traction For Lumbar Pain
Traction is the maximum force imparted between two bony surfaces for distracting them without causin...
Whiplash and Conditions that Mimic Whiplash
Whiplash and Conditions that Mimic Whiplash
Whiplash injury is an injury that common with road traffic accidents. Whiplash happens due to sudden...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close