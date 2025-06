Inflammatory Mediators: Key Players in Postmenopausal Breast Cancer

Postmenopausal breast cancer refers to breast cancer diagnosed after menopause, often linked to aging and hormonal changes.

Age-related and postmenopausal breast cancer progression and treatment management: The significance of pro-inflammatory cytokines and CXC chemokines



Inflammatory Mediators in the Aging Tumor Microenvironment

Age-related and postmenopausal breast cancer progression and treatment management: The significance of pro-inflammatory cytokines and CXC chemokines - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352304225000959?via%3Dihub)

The progression ofcontinues to pose a major health challenge, with emerging research highlighting the influence of pro-inflammatory cytokines and CXC chemokines in driving tumor growth and altering immune responses ().As the global population continues to age, uncovering the complex links between inflammation , aging, and cancer development is becoming more important than ever for improving prevention and treatment strategies.The aging process is accompanied by changes in the tumor microenvironment, including the stiffening of the extracellular matrix and the accumulation ofThese factors contribute to tumor growth, metastasis, and immune evasion, particularly in postmenopausal women.as excess adipose tissue leads to an overproduction of cytokines and adipokines. This inflammatory environment enhances tumor aggressiveness, influences immune cell infiltration, and modifies hormone signaling, thereby increasing breast cancer susceptibility in postmenopausal women. Studies have shown that elevated levels of CXCL8/IL-8 and CXCL12/CXCR4 correlate with tumor progression, making these key targets for potential therapeutic interventions.A crucial aspect of age-related breast cancer progression is the dysregulation of the immune system , particularly the decline in tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) and the impaired response to immune checkpoint inhibitors.The senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP), characterized by the release of inflammatory cytokines, plays a pivotal role in this process, contributing to both tumor growth and immune suppression. The pro-tumor effects of IL-6, IL-1£], and CXCLs highlight the importance of targeting cytokine-driven inflammation as a therapeutic strategy.Advancements in theranostic interventions focusing on cytokine and chemokine modulation hold promise for improved breast cancer treatment in older women. By addressing theBy unraveling the complex molecular mechanisms underlying age-related cancer progression, the scientific community is paving the way for more effective and tailored treatment strategies that can significantly improve patient outcomes.Source-Eurekalert