Inflammatory Mediators: Key Players in Postmenopausal Breast Cancer

Postmenopausal breast cancer refers to breast cancer diagnosed after menopause, often linked to aging and hormonal changes.
The progression of breast cancer in older and postmenopausal women continues to pose a major health challenge, with emerging research highlighting the influence of pro-inflammatory cytokines and CXC chemokines in driving tumor growth and altering immune responses (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Age-related and postmenopausal breast cancer progression and treatment management: The significance of pro-inflammatory cytokines and CXC chemokines
Go to source). As the global population continues to age, uncovering the complex links between inflammation, aging, and cancer development is becoming more important than ever for improving prevention and treatment strategies.
Inflammatory Mediators in the Aging Tumor MicroenvironmentThe aging process is accompanied by changes in the tumor microenvironment, including the stiffening of the extracellular matrix and the accumulation of inflammatory immune mediators, such as interleukins (IL-6, IL-8), tumor necrosis factor (TNF), transforming growth factor (TGF), and CXC chemokines (CXCL1, CXCL9, CXCL10, CXCL11, CXCL12). These factors contribute to tumor growth, metastasis, and immune evasion, particularly in postmenopausal women.
Obesity-induced chronic inflammation further amplifies the risks, as excess adipose tissue leads to an overproduction of cytokines and adipokines. This inflammatory environment enhances tumor aggressiveness, influences immune cell infiltration, and modifies hormone signaling, thereby increasing breast cancer susceptibility in postmenopausal women. Studies have shown that elevated levels of CXCL8/IL-8 and CXCL12/CXCR4 correlate with tumor progression, making these key targets for potential therapeutic interventions.
A crucial aspect of age-related breast cancer progression is the dysregulation of the immune system, particularly the decline in tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) and the impaired response to immune checkpoint inhibitors.
The senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP), characterized by the release of inflammatory cytokines, plays a pivotal role in this process, contributing to both tumor growth and immune suppression. The pro-tumor effects of IL-6, IL-1£], and CXCLs highlight the importance of targeting cytokine-driven inflammation as a therapeutic strategy.
Advancements in theranostic interventions focusing on cytokine and chemokine modulation hold promise for improved breast cancer treatment in older women. By addressing the interplay between aging, obesity, inflammation, and immune function, researchers aim to develop personalized therapies that mitigate tumor progression while preserving immune surveillance.
