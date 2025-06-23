About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Vaping Vs. Smoking in Pregnancy: A Comparative Look at Toxin Exposure

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 23 2025 12:36 AM

Quitting smoking in pregnancy is vital for mom and baby; many now turn to vaping as a quitting aid.

Pregnant women who use e-cigarettes are exposed to fewer harmful chemicals than those who smoke traditional cigarettes. Published in Nicotine and Tobacco Research, the study highlights a potential reduction in toxic exposure for expectant mothers who switch from smoking to vaping (1 Trusted Source
Toxicant and Nicotine Exposure in Pregnant Smokers, Vapers, and Nicotine-Replacement Users: Cross-Sectional Study

Go to source).
Until now, there’s been a lack of reliable data on exposure to harmful substances that can result from vaping during pregnancy.

All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes
All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes
E- cigarettes, a new device to counter the disease burden of tobacco smoking.
In the first study to rigorously compare exposure to toxic chemicals from smoking and vaping during pregnancy, a total of 140 pregnant women were recruited to the study from five UK hospitals. They were divided into five groups: those who exclusively smoke (38 people), who only vape but previously smoked (35), who smoke and vape (25), who smoke and use nicotine replacement therapy (10) and those who have no history of using any nicotine or tobacco products (32).

Analysis of Nicotine and VOCs in Pregnant Smokers and Vapers

Urine samples were taken at a routine antenatal appointment and analyzed to measure levels of nicotine and harmful substances. These included 14 different chemicals called volatile organic compounds (VOCs) – one of the main toxicants inhaled when smoking or vaping. VOCs are major risk factors for cancer, and for respiratory and cardiovascular disease.

Compared with the women who exclusively smoked, urine levels of 10 VOCs were significantly lower in those who exclusively vaped, ranging from a 44% to 97% reduction. They also found that levels of 13 VOCs were similar among women who exclusively vaped compared with those who had never used nicotine or tobacco products.

Smoking among Women
Smoking among Women
Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.
Professor Michael Ussher, Professor of Behavioral Medicine from the School of Health and Medical Sciences at City St Georges, University of London, who led the study, said:

“Just because mothers-to-be are exposed to fewer harmful chemicals by opting to vape instead of smoking cigarettes, does not mean vaping during pregnancy is safe.”

Smoking, Alcohol, and Vaping Linked to Fertility Crisis, Experts Warn
Smoking, Alcohol, and Vaping Linked to Fertility Crisis, Experts Warn
Doctors in India warn that smoking, alcohol, and vaping are harming reproductive organs, causing infertility, miscarriage, and birth defects in both sexes.
“Understanding exposure to these toxins in pregnant women is only one half of the picture. We’re now embarking on the most rigorously designed study, to date, to look at whether vaping during pregnancy has any harmful health outcomes for mother or baby.”

Although the team investigated the main known toxins at the time of the study starting, they highlight that some of the toxins were similar for smoking and vaping and there could be other toxic substances found in vaping products that were not analyzed in the study.

Smoking Risk Calculator
Smoking Risk Calculator
Do you smoke cigarettes daily? Use medindia smoking risk calculator and calculate your reduced Life Span due to Smoking.
Professor Michael Ussher added: “Vaping products are constantly evolving, and so we need to keep an eye on any new toxins that we need to check for. It’s an ever-evolving field of research.”

Reference:
  1. Toxicant and Nicotine Exposure in Pregnant Smokers, Vapers, and Nicotine-Replacement Users: Cross-Sectional Study - (https://academic.oup.com/ntr/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/ntr/ntaf103/8166749?redirectedFrom=fulltext)

Source-Eurekalert


