Quitting smoking in pregnancy is vital for mom and baby; many now turn to vaping as a quitting aid.
Pregnant women who use e-cigarettes are exposed to fewer harmful chemicals than those who smoke traditional cigarettes. Published in Nicotine and Tobacco Research, the study highlights a potential reduction in toxic exposure for expectant mothers who switch from smoking to vaping (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Toxicant and Nicotine Exposure in Pregnant Smokers, Vapers, and Nicotine-Replacement Users: Cross-Sectional Study
Go to source). Until now, there’s been a lack of reliable data on exposure to harmful substances that can result from vaping during pregnancy.
Analysis of Nicotine and VOCs in Pregnant Smokers and VapersUrine samples were taken at a routine antenatal appointment and analyzed to measure levels of nicotine and harmful substances. These included 14 different chemicals called volatile organic compounds (VOCs) – one of the main toxicants inhaled when smoking or vaping. VOCs are major risk factors for cancer, and for respiratory and cardiovascular disease.
Compared with the women who exclusively smoked, urine levels of 10 VOCs were significantly lower in those who exclusively vaped, ranging from a 44% to 97% reduction. They also found that levels of 13 VOCs were similar among women who exclusively vaped compared with those who had never used nicotine or tobacco products.
Professor Michael Ussher, Professor of Behavioral Medicine from the School of Health and Medical Sciences at City St Georges, University of London, who led the study, said:
“Just because mothers-to-be are exposed to fewer harmful chemicals by opting to vape instead of smoking cigarettes, does not mean vaping during pregnancy is safe.”
Although the team investigated the main known toxins at the time of the study starting, they highlight that some of the toxins were similar for smoking and vaping and there could be other toxic substances found in vaping products that were not analyzed in the study.
