White and Even: Why Young Adults Care About Tooth Color

Young adults prefer evenly colored teeth over just white teeth, highlighting the importance of smile aesthetics.

90% of young adults judged uneven tooth color negatively—proof that consistency matters more than brightness.

90% Judged Uneven Tooth Color

77% were satisfied with their tooth color overall.

with their tooth color overall. However, those who noticed spots or uneven color on their teeth were far less satisfied.

When shown photos, 90% judged uneven tooth color negatively , citing it as the main reason for a poor esthetic impression.

, citing it as the main reason for a poor esthetic impression. White teeth were rated as important (7.25 out of 10), but an even tooth color scored higher (8 out of 10).





How People Feel About Treatment The study also explored attitudes toward whitening and corrective treatments. More women (22%) than men (13%) had tried whitening.

had tried whitening.

Among those with uneven color, over half (52%) wanted corrective treatment , and 9% had already undergone it.

, and 9% had already undergone it.

Most participants agreed that fixing color irregularities could make a real difference in appearance.





Why Even Colored Teeth Matter? According to the study’s authors, uneven tooth color isn’t just cosmetic—it affects self-confidence. Smiling, laughing, and showing your teeth are part of everyday expression, and feeling unhappy about tooth color can hold people back.



White teeth are desirable, but consistent, even-colored teeth are what people value most. While treatments like whitening or color correction aren’t a complete makeover, they can improve self-image when done properly. Listening to young adults’ concerns about their smile is key to supporting both oral health and self-confidence.



Source-University of Gothenburg

