Are Tubarial Glands Really a New Salivary Gland?

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Sep 19 2025 2:50 PM

A newly discovered throat gland, the tubarial gland, may reshape anatomy and cancer treatment.

It has long been a fact, taught in biology textbooks, that humans have three large salivary glands, the parotid, submandibular, and sublingual, and hundreds of small minor glands located all over the mouth and throat. However, in the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists shocked the medical community when they announced the discovery of a potential fourth salivary gland that can be located deep in the throat, in the region of the nasopharynx (the region behind the nose). These were referred to as tubarial glands. The discovery at once sparked excitement, along with skepticism(1 Trusted Source
A Hidden Salivary Gland Revealed

While studying PET/CT scans of prostate cancer patients using a tracer that binds strongly to salivary tissue, the researchers spotted it. They noticed two glowing areas on either side of the nasopharynx, close to the Eustachian tubes (the passage that connects the ear to the throat).

Further dissection confirmed the presence of mucous-secreting tissue with ducts opening into the throat, suggesting the glands might help with lubrication in swallowing and speech.


Is It Really a Salivary Gland?

Not everyone was convinced. Other researchers, like Iwanaga et al., contended that Valstar's team may have observed nasal or tear-associated tissues rather than salivary glands. They pointed out the absence of features like special muscle cells (myoepithelial cells) and the typical dual nerve supply found in salivary glands. They further countered that the region is not difficult to examine, as they predicted, because it is regularly studied in anatomy.


Multiple Dissection Tests Settled the Debate

To settle the debate, a team from AIIMS Rishikesh dissected tissue from the same region in a donated cadaver. They ran multiple tests:
  • H&E staining showed mucous glands tucked between the throat lining and cartilage.
  • PAS staining confirmed the glands’ mucous-rich nature.
  • Immunohistochemistry (CD-10 & S-100) strongly detected myoepithelial cells—the very feature critics said was missing.
This strengthened the case that these are indeed salivary glands, not just mucosal tissue. This was the status as of 2021!

This was not left here; scientists continued to explore and recently discovered that it may be a salivary gland, but not a major one! Their recent study looked at 100 prostate cancer patients’ scans using a special imaging test (PSMA PET/CT). This imaging test lights up the salivary glands as the tracer sticks to them. They checked how much the new throat glands “lit up” compared to the major salivary glands.

What Did They Find?

  • These glands showed up in 95 out of 100 people.
  • They were less active than the big parotid and submandibular glands but similar to the small sublingual glands.
  • Overall, they made up only about 4% of total salivary gland activity.

Why Is the Gland Discovery So Important?

The discovery is more than just an academic curiosity. The glands might play a significant role in keeping the throat comfortable and moist. If overlooked during radiation therapy for head and neck cancer, their damage may increase side effects such as dry mouth (xerostomia) and dysphagia (poor swallowing). Safeguarding them when they are on treatment would enhance patients’ quality of life.

The new glands seem to be real but small players in saliva production. More research is needed to know exactly how important they are. This would rewrite books on human anatomy and change the way that doctors treat cancer in and around the throat, once proven. Even now, in the 21st century, the human body still has secrets to discover!

