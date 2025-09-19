Are Tubarial Glands Really a New Salivary Gland?

A newly discovered throat gland, the tubarial gland, may reshape anatomy and cancer treatment.

It has long been a fact, taught in biology textbooks, that humans have three large salivary glands, the parotid, submandibular, and sublingual, and hundreds of small minor glands located all over the mouth and throat. However, in the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists shocked the medical community when they announced the discovery of a potential fourth salivary gland that can be located deep in the throat, in the region of the nasopharynx (the region behind the nose). These were referred to as. The discovery at once sparked excitement, along with skepticism().While studyingusing a tracer that binds strongly to salivary tissue, the researchers spotted it. They noticed two glowing areas on either side of the nasopharynx, close to the Eustachian tubes (the passage that connects the ear to the throat).Further dissection confirmed the presence ofwith ducts opening into the throat, suggesting the glands might help with lubrication in swallowing and speech.Not everyone was convinced. Other researchers, like Iwanaga et al., contended that Valstar's team may have observed nasal or tear-associated tissues rather than salivary glands. They pointed out the absence of features likeand the typical dual nerve supply found in salivary glands. They further countered that the region is not difficult to examine, as they predicted, because it is regularly studied in anatomy.To settle the debate, a team from AIIMS Rishikesh dissected tissue from the same region in a donated cadaver. They ran multiple tests:This strengthened the case that these are indeed salivary glands, not just mucosal tissue. This was the status as ofThis was not left here; scientists continued to explore and recently discovered that it may be a salivary gland, but not a major one! Their recent study looked atusing a(PSMA PET/CT). This imaging test lights up the salivary glands as the tracer sticks to them. They checked how much the new throat glands “lit up” compared to the major salivary glands.The discovery is more than just an academic curiosity. The glands might play a significant role in keeping the throat comfortable and moist. If overlooked duringfor head and neck cancer, their damage may increase side effects such asand. Safeguarding them when they are on treatment would enhance patients’ quality of life.The new glands seem to bein saliva production. More research is needed to know exactly how important they are. This would rewrite books on human anatomy and change the way that doctors treat cancer in and around the throat, once proven. Even now, in the 21st century, the human body still has secrets to discover!Source-Erasmus MC