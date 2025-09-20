How The Kidney`s Plumbing System Fuels Transplant Rejection

Analyzing molecular changes of lymph vessels during rejection may help spot new targets to make kidney transplants longer.
Kidney's lymph vessels are the kidney's plumbing system; they undergo radical transformation during chronic allograft rejection. The data was revealed by scientists from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, UCL, and the University of Cambridge, by using advanced 3D imaging and single-cell sequencing techniques (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Organ-specific features of human kidney lymphatics are disrupted in chronic transplant rejection
Go to source). The study also discovered that kidney's lymphatics may become disorganized and spread into interior parts of the kidney (medulla), where they are not generally found.
The study was published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, sheds new light on a major unsolved challenge in kidney transplantation and could open the door to new treatments that help transplants last longer.
The Unknown Role of Lymphatics in Graft RejectionResearchers know that a big component of why kidney transplant failure occurs is that the patient's immune system attacks parts of the new kidney – such as the blood vessels within it. However, the role of the lymphatic vessels is far less understood.
In healthy kidneys, lymphatic vessels act as the organ’s plumbing system – playing a vital role in draining excess fluid and helping to regulate immune activity. Therefore, the researchers sought to gain a deeper understanding of the lymphatic system during transplant rejection.
How Lymphatic Vessels Become Targets of Immune System ThemselvesThe team studied samples from both healthy and transplant rejection patients. Single-cell sequencing allows scientists to study the activity of genes in individual cells, one at a time. The researchers did this on a very large scale to generate a huge amount of data.
Then the team stained large chunks of kidney tissue whilst still intact and used a procedure to make it transparent. This 3D imaging helped validate the predictions from the single-cell genetic analysis.
The researchers found that during kidney transplant rejection, the lymphatic vessels within the transplant change their shape and organisation. The vessels spread into deeper parts of the kidney known as the medulla, which normally has no lymphatic vessels within it.
At the same time the cell junctions, which are protein anchors that connect cells, go from looking like loose buttons to tightening up like zippers. This is a change that in other contexts is associated with immune cells getting trapped and unable to escape.
Function of T Cells as Special Immune Commanders in Transplant RejectionAdditionally, the researchers found that the balance of T cells inside and around the vessels was disrupted. These T cells released signals that made the vessels switch on molecules acting like “brakes” for the immune system, in an attempt to calm inflammation.
However, this protective response was not enough, as other immune cells and antibodies were seen to be directly attacking the kidney. Strikingly, the vessels themselves were also carrying signs that they too were being targeted by the same harmful antibodies.
These findings challenge the view that lymphatic vessels are simply good or bad in transplant rejection. This study suggests that the lymphatic system is normally protective but impaired in transplant rejection as the findings show the vessels change in ways that could encourage rejection by altering their structure and fuelling immune responses.
The results pave the way for research to focus on regenerating or protecting the lymphatic system in chronic kidney rejection.
Lymphatic Vessels are the Kidney's Real Internal Drainage NetworkDr Daniyal Jafree, first author at the Wellcome Sanger Institute and a clinician-scientist at UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, said: “You can think of lymphatic vessels as the kidney’s plumbing system — clearing away excess fluid, immune cells and inflammation.”
“Until now, we have struggled to really understand what these vessels do in kidney transplantation because they are so difficult to study. Using new imaging techniques, we’ve shown that these vessels undergo dramatic changes during rejection and are themselves a target of the immune system.”
Single-Cell Sequencing Can Help Preserve Kidney Transplants LongerProfessor David Long, co-senior author, Professor of Paediatric Nephrology at UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health and Deputy Theme Lead of the NIHR GOSH Biomedical Research Centre, said: “Our innovative methods have allowed us to clearly demonstrate the important role of lymphatic vessels in transplant rejection.”
“By combining single-cell sequencing with advanced 3D imaging, we’ve made a significant step forward in kidney transplant research.” Professor Menna Clatworthy, co-senior author and Professor of Translational Immunology at the University of Cambridge and the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said: “By uncovering how lymphatic vessels change at both the structural and molecular level, we now have a much clearer picture of the immune environment during transplant rejection.”
“This could help us identify new therapeutic targets to preserve kidney transplants for longer.”
Reference:
- Organ-specific features of human kidney lymphatics are disrupted in chronic transplant rejection - (https://www.jci.org/articles/view/168962)
