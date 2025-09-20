A Trillion-Dollar Warning: Climate Change`s Impact on Health and Productivity

The loss will hit key sectors including food, agriculture, built environment, health, and healthcare the hardest.
Rising global temperatures linked to climate change could trigger severe health risks and wipe out more than $1.5 trillion in productivity by 2050, according to a new report released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG). () The study, published ahead of the WEF’s Sustainable Development Impact Meetings 2025 and in the run-up to COP30 in Belém, Brazil, warns that urgent action is needed to embed climate resilience into business and policy decisions.
Health at the Core of Climate-Driven Productivity LossThe report identifies four key sectors that will bear the brunt of climate-related health risks: food and agriculture, the built environment, health, and healthcare.
- Food and Agriculture: Rising heat and disease outbreaks could lead to a $740 billion loss in output, undermining food security worldwide.
- Built Environment: Productivity losses from extreme weather and worker health risks could amount to $570 billion.
- Health and Healthcare: Workforce illnesses driven by climate conditions may result in $200 billion in productivity losses, while increasing disease burdens will intensify pressure on already strained healthcare systems.
- Insurance: Climate-linked health claims are expected to rise sharply, threatening financial stability within the insurance industry.
A Call for Proactive Climate Health AdaptationThe WEF report stresses that investing early in climate health adaptation is not just about reducing risks—it could also unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth.
Potential areas of opportunity include:
- Climate-resilient crops to safeguard food systems.
- Heat-stable medications that expand access to essential treatments.
- Cooling technologies to protect construction and outdoor workers.
- Innovative insurance models to shield communities from climate-health shocks.
