World`s First AI Pyramid for Healthcare Launched at Global Digital Health Summit

The Global Digital Health Summit (GDHS) 2025 opened today at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, unveiling the world’s first AI Pyramid Framework—a strategic roadmap for integrating artificial intelligence into healthcare systems. The three-day event has attracted over 2,000 healthcare leaders, innovators, and policymakers from more than 30 countries, highlighting India’s growing role in shaping the global digital health landscape.Dr. Rajendra Pratap Gupta, Chairman of GDHS, presented the AI Pyramid Framework as a structured blueprint for adopting AI in clinical practice, public health, and medical innovation. “Technology has always created opportunities. With AI, we are looking at a future of transformative healthcare solutions and new employment avenues,” Dr. Gupta said.A highlight of the summit was the participation of a robot as an independent panelist, marking the second time in GDHS history that AI has actively contributed to panel discussions. The robot answered questions from experts and the audience, symbolizing how AI and robotics are reshaping healthcare delivery and decision-making processes.The summit also emphasizes hands-on engagement, offering participants workshops to build their own AI tools. A dedicated session focusing on patients’ experiences underscored the importance of designing digital health solutions that truly address the needs of those receiving care.GDHS 2025 is supported by key government bodies including the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Ministry of AYUSH, and the Government of Telangana. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is participating through its National Summit on Mental Health, Digital Health & Human Rights. On the international front, the event is backed by the IGF Dynamic Coalition on Digital Health and serves as the official pre-summit for the AI Impact Summit 2026.Indian cricket star Ajinkya Rahane joined the summit to share insights from his sporting career, highlighting lessons applicable to digital healthcare. “Discipline and perseverance drive performance in sports, and similarly, digital health and AI will revolutionize healthcare delivery for every individual,” Rahane noted.GDHS 2025 features certificate masterclasses, specialized summits, and a digital health Expo showcasing the latest innovations in AI and medical technology. Key discussions extend to regulatory pathways, India’s AI ecosystem, and the One Health approach, which connects human, animal, and environmental health.Attendees can earn 24 CPD credit hours, 15 CNE hours, and 4 CME credits, adding professional recognition to their participation. The summit will conclude with the Global Digital Health Special and Innovation Awards, celebrating groundbreaking contributions in the field of digital health.By launching the AI Pyramid Framework and hosting global stakeholders, GDHS 2025 positions India at the forefront of the worldwide conversation on the future of healthcare and AI-driven innovation.Source-Medindia