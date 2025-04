Health for All: India’s Journey to Universal Healthcare!

India advances public health via Ayushman Bharat, Mission Indradhanush, and Swachh Bharat Mission.

World Health Day: India makes substantial strides in improving public health



Ayushman Bharat: Paving the Way for Universal Health Coverage

Mission Indradhanush: Immunizing the Future of India

Swachh Bharat Mission: Sanitation as a Pillar of Public Health

Strengthening Primary Healthcare: From Curative to Preventive Approach

Integrating Mental Health and Senior Care into Mainstream Health Policies

Swasth Bharat, Samarth Bharat—A Healthy India is a Strong India!

Indian public health improvement received global recognition for its notable people-oriented, aggressive health initiatives duringcelebration. The country continues to lead the way for developing nations by focusing on fields like health coverage expansion, sanitation improvements, vaccination campaigns, and enhanced awareness initiatives ().Under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), the government of India operates the most significant publicly funded, which provides coverage to more thanvulnerable families. Through this program, patients can obtainfrom both public and private hospitals, which was previously inaccessible to many people. Mission Indradhanush provides health services by conducting an extensiveto protectandagainst fatal diseases. Strong outreach initiatives combined with targeted execution strategies have raised vaccination rates among populations that were difficult to reach.Health of the society always depends directly on cleanlier environments. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan achieved success through its efforts to, resulting in fewer diseases from water and poor sanitary conditions. The program has restructured public health practices through its connection between hygiene maintenance and disease avoidance.Modern India has expanded its Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) across the country to deliver services that includeandalong with health education for maternal health and child care. The facilities promote a transition from sickness care towards wellness, facilitating early disease identification coupled with lifestyle intervention.India incorporates mental health programs along with geriatric care into its public health agenda due to the understanding of wellness and aged population requirements. Nationwide programs forare expanding their reach to local communities so that patients can receive physical, emotional and social support.India is developing a resilient healthcare system through strategic healthcare measures which focus on both medical facility expansion and preventive medical services while ensuring universal access to care. Universal access combined with technological integration and public awareness proves the government's dedication towards health equity throughout the nation.Source-The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare