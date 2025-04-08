About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Health for All: India’s Journey to Universal Healthcare!

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Apr 8 2025 12:51 PM
India advances public health via Ayushman Bharat, Mission Indradhanush, and Swachh Bharat Mission.

Indian public health improvement received global recognition for its notable people-oriented, aggressive health initiatives during World Health Day celebration. The country continues to lead the way for developing nations by focusing on fields like health coverage expansion, sanitation improvements, vaccination campaigns, and enhanced awareness initiatives (1 Trusted Source
World Health Day: India makes substantial strides in improving public health

Go to source).

Ayushman Bharat: Paving the Way for Universal Health Coverage

Under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), the government of India operates the most significant publicly funded medical insurance program, which provides coverage to more than 10 crore vulnerable families. Through this program, patients can obtain cashless medical care from both public and private hospitals, which was previously inaccessible to many people.


Mission Indradhanush Offers Vaccination Against 7 Life-Threatening Diseases
Mission Indradhanush Offers Vaccination Against 7 Life-Threatening Diseases
Indian Health Minister J P Nadda has said that Misson Indradhanush was launched on 25th December, 2014 with an aim to cover all those children who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Mission Indradhanush: Immunizing the Future of India

Mission Indradhanush provides health services by conducting an extensive vaccination campaign to protect kids under two years of age and pregnant women against fatal diseases. Strong outreach initiatives combined with targeted execution strategies have raised vaccination rates among populations that were difficult to reach.


Clean India is Best Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi: PM
Clean India is Best Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a clean India was the best tribute that could be offered to Mahatma Gandhi's memory, even as various ministries in the government kicked off their respective Swachh Bharat Abhiyan drives.

Swachh Bharat Mission: Sanitation as a Pillar of Public Health

Health of the society always depends directly on cleanlier environments. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan achieved success through its efforts to build toilets, expand waste management systems, and spread hygiene knowledge, resulting in fewer diseases from water and poor sanitary conditions. The program has restructured public health practices through its connection between hygiene maintenance and disease avoidance.


Indian Health Ministry's Scheme to Promote Cleanliness in Public Health Facilities
Indian Health Ministry's Scheme to Promote Cleanliness in Public Health Facilities
The initiative will encourage every public health facility in India to work towards standards of excellence to help facilities stay clean and hygienic.

Strengthening Primary Healthcare: From Curative to Preventive Approach

Modern India has expanded its Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) across the country to deliver services that include testing for non-communicable diseases and counseling programs along with health education for maternal health and child care. The facilities promote a transition from sickness care towards wellness, facilitating early disease identification coupled with lifestyle intervention.

Integrating Mental Health and Senior Care into Mainstream Health Policies

India incorporates mental health programs along with geriatric care into its public health agenda due to the understanding of wellness and aged population requirements. Nationwide programs for mental health and elderly care services are expanding their reach to local communities so that patients can receive physical, emotional and social support.

India is developing a resilient healthcare system through strategic healthcare measures which focus on both medical facility expansion and preventive medical services while ensuring universal access to care. Universal access combined with technological integration and public awareness proves the government's dedication towards health equity throughout the nation.

Swasth Bharat, Samarth Bharat—A Healthy India is a Strong India!


Reference:
  1. World Health Day: India makes substantial strides in improving public health - (https://tennews.in/world-health-day-india-makes-substantial-strides-in-improving-public-health/)

Source-The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

