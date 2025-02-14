About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: Transforming Healthcare in India

Written by Swethapriya Sampath
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian BDS on Feb 14 2025 2:59 PM

ABDM aims to revolutionize healthcare in India through digital infrastructure, ensuring accessibility, efficiency, and security in patient care and data management.

Highlights:
  • ABDM builds a nationwide digital health infrastructure, enabling seamless access to electronic health records, telemedicine, and cashless medical services
  • A secure and interoperable ecosystem integrates Aadhaar, UPI, and cloud storage for public health monitoring
  • Cutting-edge technologies like AI, IoT, Blockchain, and Cloud Computing enhance healthcare accessibility, security, and efficiency across India
Digital healthcare is a system of medical care through technology making it accessible and affordable. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) is an initiative by the Indian government to create digital health infrastructure for the country (1 Trusted Source
About ABDM

Go to source).
This mission aims to bridge the gap between different stakeholders of healthcare ecosystems through a digital system, making healthcare more accessible, efficient, and secure. It will connect the digital health solutions of hospitals across the country.


ABDM Ecosystem and Vision

The ABDM ecosystem comprises the citizens and six types of stakeholders. They are:
  • Policymakers - Central government and state governments
  • Providers - Hospitals and clinics
  • Allied private entities - Insurers and health tech companies
  • Healthcare professionals - Doctors (modern medicine and AYUSH), other practitioners
  • Third sector - Associations, developmental partners/NGOs
  • Administrators - Program managers and regulators
This classification ensures that different entities contribute to the digital health transformation under ABDM.

The vision of ABDM is to create a seamless online platform “through the provision of a wide range of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems” while ensuring the security, confidentiality, and privacy of health-related personal information.


Objective of ABDM

The primary goal of ABDM is to integrate digital technologies into India’s healthcare system. It aims to:
  • To create advanced digital healthcare systems that can efficiently handle and manage patient records, medical histories, and other healthcare details of an individual. To establish state-of-the-art digital health systems and exchange data easily when needed.
  • To establish registries at appropriate levels in clinical establishments, healthcare professionals, health workers, drugs, and pharmacies. Create a ‘single source of truth’ digital healthcare system.
  • To enforce the adoption of open standards by all national digital health stakeholders.
  • To create a system of personal health records, based on international standards that is easily accessible by individuals, healthcare professionals, and service providers depending on an individual’s informed consent.
  • To promote the development of enterprise-class health application systems by focusing on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals for health.
  • To adopt the best principles of cooperative federalism while working with the States and Union Territories and understand the vision.
  • To ensure that the healthcare institutions and professionals in the private sector participate actively with public health authorities in building the ABDM, through a combination of prescription and promotion.
  • To ensure national portability in the provision of health services and to promote the use of clinical decision support (CDS) systems by health professionals and practitioners.
  • To manage health data analytics and medical research in the healthcare sector.
  • To enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of governance at all levels.
  • To support effective steps being taken to ensure the quality of healthcare; and
  • To strengthen existing health information systems, by ensuring their conformity with the defined standards and integration with the proposed ABDM.

How ABDM Works

ABDM provides a secure online platform where medical records, hospital details, and health services are accessible. It ensures that personal health information is confidential and secure while enabling easy data sharing between patients and healthcare providers with informed consent.

ABDM uses other Indian digital infrastructures like Aadhaar, Unified Payment Interface (UPI), internet, and mobile phones to establish the building blocks of ABDM. Digitally identifying people, doctors, and hospitals can ensure that medical facilities are correctly recognized and verified.

Electronic signatures allow documents to be signed online securely. Non-repudiable contracts ensure that digital agreements like medical consents or insurance claims cannot be changed after signing. Paperless payments enable cashless transactions for medical services through other digital platforms like UPI and Aadhaar-linked payments.


Transforming Healthcare with Technology

The Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) helps identify patients, ensures easy hospital admission and treatment, and enables cashless payments through an advanced IT system. This digital approach has made healthcare services faster, transparent, and more accessible.

The government is now planning to use this method and create a nationwide digital health system, connecting patients, doctors, hospitals, and researchers in a seamless way. Advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, and Cloud Computing are other building blocks to improve digital healthcare.

AI can help doctors diagnose diseases faster and IoT can connect medical devices for real-time monitoring. Blockchain can keep patient records secure, and Cloud Computing can store large amounts of health data safely. These advancements will make healthcare more affordable, accessible, and efficient, ensuring that everyone gets better medical care while reducing unnecessary costs.

With India’s advanced digital infrastructure, ABDM aims to make healthcare more efficient, transparent, and patient-friendly, ultimately leading to a healthier nation.

Reference:
  1. About ABDM - (https://nha.gov.in/NDHM)

Source-Medindia


