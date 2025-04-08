About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
ADHD Meds Cause Small Rise in BP & Heart Rate

by Dr. Leena M on Apr 8 2025 1:45 PM
ADHD meds slightly raise heart rate and BP, but remain safe overall.

ADHD (Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) medications may cause a slight rise in blood pressure and pulse, but new research shows the benefits far outweigh the risks. With careful monitoring, these treatments remain a safe and effective choice for many (1 Trusted Source
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Go to source).

Japan's Innovative Approach to ADHD Parenting
Japan's Innovative Approach to ADHD Parenting
Well Parent Japan is a pioneering parent training program in Japan, supporting mothers of ADHD children to enhance parenting skills and reduce stress.
What ADHD Meds Really Do to the Heart

Inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity are persistent symptoms of ADHD, which has a significant genetic component. ADHD medications have minimal effects on blood pressure and heart rate after weeks or months of use. The study, based on 102 randomized controlled trials, suggests that ADHD benefits outweigh risks, but recommends careful monitoring and discussing the side effects with a cardiologist before starting treatment.


Should Young ADHD Children be Medicated?
Should Young ADHD Children be Medicated?
Children with ADHD who start medications early are likely to perform better academically, says study.

Safe and Effective?

ADHD medications can cause slight blood pressure and pulse increase in children, but also offer benefits like reduced mortality risk and improved academic functions, based on 102 randomized controlled trials.


Breastfeeding Protects Against ADHD
Breastfeeding Protects Against ADHD
A recent research reveals that breastfed children are less likely to develop attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), later in life.

Patient Care and Future Research

A study comparing stimulants and non-stimulants in ADHD treatment found no significant differences in their effects on blood pressure and heart rate. The findings should inform future clinical guidelines, emphasizing the need for systematically monitoring these factors.

The study recommends discussing ADHD medication side effects with a cardiologist before starting treatment. The team plans to investigate if certain groups are more vulnerable to cardiovascular side effects.

Reference:
  1. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK441838/)


Source-University of Southampton
VR Gaming Unlocks New Insights into ADHD Brain Activity
VR Gaming Unlocks New Insights into ADHD Brain Activity
A new study using VR gaming and MRI scanning shows significant differences in ADHD brain connectivity.

Professional