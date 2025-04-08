ADHD Meds Cause Small Rise in BP & Heart Rate

ADHD meds slightly raise heart rate and BP, but remain safe overall.
ADHD (Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) medications may cause a slight rise in blood pressure and pulse, but new research shows the benefits far outweigh the risks. With careful monitoring, these treatments remain a safe and effective choice for many.
What ADHD Meds Really Do to the HeartInattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity are persistent symptoms of ADHD, which has a significant genetic component. ADHD medications have minimal effects on blood pressure and heart rate after weeks or months of use. The study, based on 102 randomized controlled trials, suggests that ADHD benefits outweigh risks, but recommends careful monitoring and discussing the side effects with a
Safe and Effective?ADHD medications can cause slight blood pressure and pulse increase in children, but also offer benefits like reduced mortality risk and improved academic functions, based on 102 randomized controlled trials.
Patient Care and Future ResearchA study comparing stimulants and non-stimulants in ADHD treatment found no significant differences in their effects on blood pressure and heart rate. The findings should inform future clinical guidelines, emphasizing the need for systematically monitoring these factors.
The study recommends discussing ADHD medication side effects with a cardiologist before starting treatment. The team plans to investigate if certain groups are more vulnerable to cardiovascular side effects.
