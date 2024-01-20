About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Climate Change can Cut Life Span by 6 Months

by Hemalatha Manikandan on Jan 20 2024 10:01 AM

Climate Change can Cut Life Span by 6 Months
Climate change-led global temperature rise of 1°C is linked to a drop in average human life expectancy of nearly six months, with women and people in developing nations being most affected. These findings are from a new study by Amit Roy from Shahjalal University of Science and Technology and The New School for Social Research, U.S., and published in PLOS Climate (1 Trusted Source
A panel data study on the effect of climate change on life expectancyA panel data study on the effect of climate change on life expectancy

Go to source).

How Global Warming Shortens Life Expectancy by Half-a-Year?

Temperature and rainfall — two telltale signals of climate change — cause myriad public health concerns, from the acute and direct (e.g., natural disasters like flooding and heat waves) to the indirect yet equally devastating (e.g., respiratory and mental illnesses). While impacts like these are observable and well documented, existing research has not established a direct link between climate change and life expectancy.
To clarify this relationship, the author evaluated average temperature, rainfall, and life expectancy data from 191 countries from 1940-2020, using GDP per capita to control for drastic differences between countries.

Health Effects of Global Warming/What is Global Warming?
Health Effects of Global Warming/What is Global Warming?
Greenhouse effect causes excessive heat to build up in the earth’s atmosphere causing global warming and affects the environment and health.
In addition to measuring the isolated impacts of temperature and rainfall, the author designed a first-of-its-kind composite climate change index, which combines the two variables to gauge the overarching severity of climate change.

Results indicate that in isolation, a global temperature increase of 1°C is associated with an average human life expectancy decrease of approximately 0.44 years, or about 5 months and 1 week.

A 10-point increase in the composite climate change index — which accounts for both temperature and rainfall — is expected to decrease the average life expectancy by 6 months. Women and individuals in developing nations are disproportionately affected.

Quiz on Global Warming
Quiz on Global Warming
The International Conference on Global Warming (GCGW-2012) will be held in Istanbul, Turkey on July 8-12, 2012. Take this quiz to learn what causes global warming, how it can affect your health, and what can be your contribution to contain it. ...
Beyond the results of this study, Dr Roy is hopeful that the composite climate change index will standardize the global conversation about climate change; become a usable metric for the nonscientific public; and encourage collaboration and even friendly competition among countries to combat the impacts of climate change.

Mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to a changing environment are of particular importance, the author says.

Advertisement
WHO Highlights ‘Climate Change’ Fuels Global Burden of Malaria
WHO Highlights ‘Climate Change’ Fuels Global Burden of Malaria
According to a WHO report, climate change has a disastrous impact on the global spread of malaria, a deadly parasitic disease.
To complement this large-scale approach, the author suggests localized future studies that consider specific severe weather events (e.g., wildfires, tsunamis, and floods), the impacts of which cannot be fully captured through analyzing temperature and rainfall alone.

Reference:
  1. A panel data study on the effect of climate change on life expectancy - (https://journals.plos.org/climate/article?id=10.1371/journal.pclm.0000339)

Source-Eurekalert
Climate Change Raises Incidence of Respiratory Diseases
Climate Change Raises Incidence of Respiratory Diseases
Global climate change magnifies the effects of pollution and will worsen the incidence of asthma, allergies, infections and cardiovascular diseases worldwide, says a study.

Recommended Readings
Latest Environmental Health
View All
Advertisement