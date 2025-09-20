Can Wearable AI Predict Hot Flashes Before They Strike

Hot flashes and sleep disturbances are linked to heart disease risk, changing the views from nuisance to amenable condition.



‘The smart predicting feature of #AI may help ease #hot_flashes in real time, paving the way for a new adaptive #digital_treatment_system for women. #AI_in_HealthCare #DigitalTherapy #HotFlashes ’

From Nuisance to Predictable Hot Flashes

Beyond Drugs: A Wearable Solution in Menopause Relief

Skin Conductance Could Be the Key to Detecting Hot Flashes

Permutations of Numbers Proved the Model Accuracy

A Closed-Loop Solution for Menopause Relief from Lab to Life

Hot Flash Prediction for the Delivery of Just-In-Time Interventions - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/psyp.70056)

was developed by researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and scientists at Embr Labs. ( )This innovative AI algorithm is significant, asThis digital therapeutic system challenges the medical perception that they were just a nuisance. The work was published in the journal Psychophysiology.“Hot flashes have been dramatically overlooked,” says Matt Smith, co-founder and CTO of Embr Labs. “Even 50 years ago, hot flashes were still considered to be psychosomatic. To our knowledge, our work is the first attempt to undertake a rigorous effort to achieve the prediction of hot flashes.”“This breakthrough discovery and the publication of our findings are the result of incredibly deep data science that answers the question:Adding the predictive feature into its next-generation device means that hot flashes can be mitigated in real time.“This study opens this door for real-time, closed-loop digital therapeutics to exist,” says Mike Busa, clinical professor and director of the Centre for Human Health & Performance at the UMass Amherst Institute for Applied Life Sciences, and corresponding author on the paper.This industry-academic partnership leverages the full breadth of both the university’s and Embr Labs' expertise, talent, and innovation to spur job creation, entrepreneurship, and workforce development locally, regionally and across the state.To develop the model, which accurately identified 82% of hot flashes and predicted nearly 70% of them, on average, 17 seconds before they were perceived, Busa’s team collected various physiological data points from peri or postmenopausal women.They found that skin conductance, the amount of electricity that can be conducted by the surface of the skin, provided the best signal. While hot flashes are notorious for causing profuse sweating, the researchers found that even the initial, imperceptible increase in water and salt on the skin that accompanies the start of a hot flash was sufficient to predict an impending hot flash event.The researchers then evaluated the peaks in skin conductance around a hot flash compared to self-report perception of a hot flash, as well as expert characterization of events that occur without being perceived by the test subject, such as when they are distracted or asleep.“We went through a very rigorous tuning process and a lot of different permutations of different ways that you can examine the data,” says Busa.“The mathematical consequences of any one function really can impact the fidelity of what you’re able to see in that data,” particularly when considering the size of the time window around the peak event.Next, they used a separate data pool that was not used to train the model to see which model had the best predictive capabilities.When looking just at its predictive capacity, the model identified 69% of hot flashes 17 seconds, on average, before the onset of perceived symptoms.Busa highlights that this academic-industry partnership keeps a constant eye on the practicality for the end-user. “We’re creating this model in a way that it goes beyond having the potential of only a retrospective research tool,” he says.“The end goal of this collaboration, which started in 2019, was always focused on enabling a closed-loop solution that could predict hot flashes and then deliver cooling, using the thermal technology that Embr Labs has developed and the deep expertise of Mike and his team at the Institute for Applied Life Sciences,” Smith adds.Source-Eurekalert