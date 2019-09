Gum Disease may Increase Risk of Hypertension

‘Moderate-to-severe gum disease was found to up the risk of hypertension by 22%, while severe periodontitis almost doubled the risk of developing hypertension. Persons with gum disease should be counseled of the risks of high blood pressure and associated complications. Healthy lifestyle changes, including a healthy diet and regular exercise needs to be followed.’ Read More..

Effect of Gum Health on Blood Pressure

Moderate-to-severe gum disease was found to have a 22% elevated risk for hypertension while severe gum disease was linked with 49% elevated risk of hypertension

On average blood pressure was higher in patients with gum disease compared to persons without gum disease. This was reflected as a 4.5 mmHg higher systolic readings and 2 mmHg higher diastolic blood pressure values.

Only 5 out of 12 interventional studies taken for this meta-analysis showed a lowering in blood pressure following treatment of gum disease. This occurred even in persons with normal blood pressure values

How Gum Disease may Affect Blood Pressure

Scope of the Study

Creating awareness about the importance of oral and periodontal health which is ignored by many persons

Future research can explore if the reverse association is true i.e., persons with high blood pressure have a higher incidence of gum disease

This current study was done to determine the relationship between high blood pressure and moderate and severe gum disease. The findings of the study suggest periodontal therapy could reduce blood pressure, but further studies have to be done. However, the authors note that the impact of slight reductions in blood pressure values can be beneficial and even a reduction of blood pressure by 5 mmHg reduces heart disease risk by 25%. Professor D'Aiuto of the UCL Eastman Dental Institute, said: In gum disease, the presence of inflammation and bacteria in the mouth results in the spread of inflammation throughout the body, which can also affect blood vessel function. Other risk factors such as genetic susceptibility and lifestyle factors such as smoking, unhealthy diet and lack of exercise could also play a contributing role. In summary, the study finds that gum disease may increase the risk of hypertension and associated complications and further studies are needed. Additionally, it's important for people to be more aware of dental hygiene and periodic dental check-ups.