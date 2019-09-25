medindia
Gum Disease may Increase Risk of Hypertension

Gum Disease may Increase Risk of Hypertension

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on September 25, 2019 at 6:41 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Gum disease is a common condition affecting approximately half of the world's population, which increases the risk of hypertension and its complications including heart attack and stroke
  • Moderate-to-severe gum disease was found to up risk of hypertension by 22%, while severe periodontitis almost doubled the risk of developing hypertension.
  • In most low and middle-income countries, oral health is often ignored, increasing the risk of heart disease.
  • Persons with gum disease must be urged to seek dental review as well as adopt a healthy lifestyle such as proper diet and regular exercise
Periodontitis or gum disease increases the risk of hypertension and consequent risk of heart attack and stroke according to a recent study at the UCL Eastman Dental Institute, UK. The findings of the study appear in Cardiovascular Research, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).
Gum Disease may Increase Risk of Hypertension


Does Oral Health affect Heart Health?

Previous research has established a relationship between gum disease and hypertension and that regular dental check-ups and treating gum disease may reduce the risk of blood pressure. However, the findings of these studies have not been conclusive.

Show Full Article


This current study gathered the best available evidence to determine the relationship between high blood pressure and moderate and severe gum disease. Totally 81 studies from 26 countries were analyzed in this meta-analysis.

Effect of Gum Health on Blood Pressure

  • Moderate-to-severe gum disease was found to have a 22% elevated risk for hypertension while severe gum disease was linked with 49% elevated risk of hypertension
  • On average blood pressure was higher in patients with gum disease compared to persons without gum disease. This was reflected as a 4.5 mmHg higher systolic readings and 2 mmHg higher diastolic blood pressure values.
  • Only 5 out of 12 interventional studies taken for this meta-analysis showed a lowering in blood pressure following treatment of gum disease. This occurred even in persons with normal blood pressure values
The findings of the study suggest periodontal therapy could reduce blood pressure, but the evidence for that is insufficient and further randomized studies have to be done. However, the authors note that the impact of slight reductions in blood pressure values can be beneficial and even a reduction of blood pressure by 5 mmHg reduces heart disease risk by 25%.

Professor D'Aiuto of the UCL Eastman Dental Institute, said: "There seems to be a continuum between oral health and blood pressure which exists in healthy and diseased states. The evidence suggesting periodontal therapy could reduce blood pressure remains inconclusive. In nearly all intervention studies, blood pressure was not the primary outcome. Randomized trials are needed to determine the impact of periodontal therapy on blood pressure."

How Gum Disease may Affect Blood Pressure

In gum disease, the presence of inflammation and bacteria in the mouth results in the spread of inflammation throughout the body, which can also blood vessel function. Other risk factors such as genetic susceptibility and lifestyle factors such as smoking, unhealthy diet and could also play a contributing role.

Scope of the Study

  • Creating awareness about the importance of oral and periodontal health which is ignored by many persons
  • Future research can explore if the reverse association is true i.e., persons with high blood pressure have a higher incidence of gum disease
In summary, the study finds that gum disease may increase the risk of hypertension and associated complications and further studies are needed. Additionally, it's important for people to be more aware of dental hygiene and periodic dental check-ups.

Reference :
  1. Persons with Hypertension may Benefit from Gum Check-Up - (https://doi.org/10.1093/cvr/cvz201)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Does Oral Health Affect Your Heart?

Oral health has been noted as the key factor before and after experiencing heart diseases. Maintaining good oral health can help prevent risks of heart diseases.

Link Between Undetected Diabetes, Heart Attack, Gum Disease Discovered

Undetected diabetes was found to be linked to heart attack and gum disease, said researchers.

Neglect by the Global Health Community can Fuel Oral Health Crisis: Study

Oral diseases, like tooth decay, gum disease, and oral cancers, are a major health burden affecting 3.5 billion people globally but are largely ignored by the global health community, finds a new study.

Bacterial Fats and not Just Dietary Fats Cause Heart Disease

Bacteroidetes which usually harbor in the oral cavity and gastrointestinal tract release lipids which trigger inflammation.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

Gum Recession

Gum recession or receding gums is a gum disease due to periodontitis. It causes loose teeth, bleeding gums and other dental problems.

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Swollen Gums

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Swollen Gums

Tooth Decay

Tooth decay in toddlers, children and adults, also called dental caries, is a bacterial infection causing demineralization and destruction of the hard tissues of the teeth.

Tooth Discoloration

Tooth discoloration or staining is caused commonly due to smoking, some medicines and poor dental hygiene.

More News on:

High Blood PressureTooth DecayGum RecessionSwollen GumsTooth DiscolorationNervous TicDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseDiet and High Blood PressureStress and the Gender DivideSilent Killer Diseases

What's New on Medindia

Diseases Related to Old Age

Home Remedies for Neck Pain

Benefits of Dietary Fiber
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive