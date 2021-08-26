New Technology for Stress Reduction

‘Smartwatches can detect stress using skin conductance signals and send reminders to calm down.’

Stress is a worldwide issue that can result in catastrophic health and financial complications. A recent Gallup poll found that more than one in three adults (35%) worldwide said they experienced stress every day.The results of the research illustrate the efficiency of the proposed approach and validate its feasibility of being implemented in real life."To the best of our knowledge, this research is one of the very first to relate the cognitive stress state to the changes in SCR events and design the control mechanism to close the loop in a real-time simulation system," said UH doctoral student and lead study author Fekri Azgomi, who accomplished the task of closed-loop cognitive stress regulation in a simulation study based on experimental data.Due to the increased ubiquity of wearable devices capable of measuring cognitive stress-related variables, the proposed architecture is an initial step toward treating cognitive disorders using non-invasive brain state decoding.The final results will verify that the proposed architecture has great potential to be implemented in a wrist-worn wearable device and used in daily life.Source: Medindia