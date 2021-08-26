by Dr Jayashree on  August 26, 2021 at 10:55 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Technology for Stress Reduction
The change in sweat activity is called skin conductance response (SCR). Measuring this ability will help in monitoring stress and even lower it.

To collect and study these physiological signals of stress, a research team has built a new closed-loop technology by placing two electrodes on smartwatch-type wearables.

A new study steps toward the ultimate goal of monitoring brain responses using wearable devices and closing the loop to keep a person's stress state within a pleasant range. These findings are published in the journal IEEE Xplore.


Stress is a worldwide issue that can result in catastrophic health and financial complications. A recent Gallup poll found that more than one in three adults (35%) worldwide said they experienced stress every day.

Electrodermal activity (i.e., the electrical conductivity of the skin) carries important information about the brain's cognitive stress. Using this signal processing technique, we can track the hidden stress state and design an appropriate control algorithm for regulating the stress state and closing the loop.

The results of the research illustrate the efficiency of the proposed approach and validate its feasibility of being implemented in real life.

"To the best of our knowledge, this research is one of the very first to relate the cognitive stress state to the changes in SCR events and design the control mechanism to close the loop in a real-time simulation system," said UH doctoral student and lead study author Fekri Azgomi, who accomplished the task of closed-loop cognitive stress regulation in a simulation study based on experimental data.

Due to the increased ubiquity of wearable devices capable of measuring cognitive stress-related variables, the proposed architecture is an initial step toward treating cognitive disorders using non-invasive brain state decoding.

The final results will verify that the proposed architecture has great potential to be implemented in a wrist-worn wearable device and used in daily life.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

How to Handle Depression and Stress while Going Through a Divorce?
Divorce or breakup can be stressful and cause anxiety, depression and panic. Simple ways can help you deal with depression triggered by loss of marriage.
READ MORE
Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy
Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.
READ MORE
Simple Ways to Deal with Work Related Stress
Work-related stress has many causes and symptoms. But there are ways workplace stress can be managed with ease.
READ MORE
Top 10 Ways to De-stress Your Mind
Chronic stress is bad for physical and mental health. Get best tips on how to de-stress and get on the path to live a healthy and balanced life.
READ MORE
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.
READ MORE
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Is Your Man Moody?
Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.
READ MORE
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.
READ MORE
Women More Prone to Road Rage
If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Palpitations And ArrhythmiasStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender DivideAndropause / Male MenopauseHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksIs Your Man Moody?Tired All The TimeWomen More Prone to Road RageQuiz on Weight LossStress