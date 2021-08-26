Factors Causing Heart Attacks in Young Adults

‘Avoid smoking and maintain a healthy weight to prevent premature heart attack risk in young adults.’

Understanding the reasons for heart attacks in young adults is important from a societal perspective due to their employment and family responsibilities.This study compares the clinical characteristics of patients randomly selected according to age and gender, admitted to hospital with acute myocardial infarction at 45 years of age or younger from the general population in the same geographic region in Germany.Researchers analyzed the independent risk factors for the occurrence of acute myocardial infarction at 45 years of age or younger. The analysis was adjusted for age, sex, high blood pressure, diabetes, active smoking, body mass index, alcohol consumption, years of school education, and birth in Germany.The corresponding odds of a premature heart attack associated with active smoking, diabetes mellitus, parental history and obesity (BMI 30 kg/m2 or above) were 12, 5, 3 and 2.These findings suggest that family history is not the only predisposing factor for early heart attacks. They also add stimulus to the argument that young people should be educated about why it is important to avoid smoking and have a healthy body weight.Source: Medindia