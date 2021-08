COVID-19 Increases The Chance Of Heart Attack And Stroke

Ischemic Stroke (due to occlusion of the blood vessels)

Hemorrhagic Stroke (due to bursting of the blood vessels)

Link between Respiratory Infection and Vascular Events

Heart diseases are the leading cause of death for most people in the United States.

A heart attack strikes almost 805,000 Americans annually.

Heart attacks are silent (the person is not aware of it) in every 1 in 5 individuals.

Stroke is a leading cause of long-term disability especially among seniors globally.

Every 40 seconds someone has a stroke and heart attack and every 4 minutes, someone dies of a stroke in the United States.

1 in every 6 deaths from cardiovascular disease was due to stroke in 2018.

Ischemic strokes contribute to about 87% of all strokes.

Stroke-related expenses cost nearly $46 billion in the United States between 2014 and 2015.

Stroke is basically of two types:For several decades there have been existing pieces of evidence on increased risk of myocardial infarction and stroke with relation to respiratory disorders like influenza, pneumonia, acute bronchitis , and others.Due to this, the study team anticipated a possible association of these conditions with COVID-19 during the first wave of the pandemic in Sweden. Although this relationship was explored,One of the reasons for these reduced cases was the fact thatThe study team evaluated 86,742 COVID-19 patients for the occurrence of acute myocardial infarction or heart attack and stroke. These individuals were compared with 348,481 control individuals from February 1 to September 14, 2020.The data were obtained from the national registries of theof Sweden, Statistics Sweden, and theTwo statistical methods were used in the study: the matched cohort study and the self-controlled case series.says Ioannis Katsoularis from Umea University, a co-author of the study.The study thereby proposes that it isThe risk rises even higher with the recurrence of these vascular events in the infected individuals.The study team also concludes that further studies are required to evaluate these vascular risks among the COVID-19 patients for a better understanding of the possible mechanisms.Source: Medindia