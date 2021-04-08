COVID-19 Increases The Chance Of Heart Attack And Stroke

Highlights:
- Every 40 seconds someone has a stroke and heart attack in the United States
- The risk of heart attack and stroke escalates three-fold in the first two weeks after the COVID-19 infection
- It is thereby important to vaccinate the population especially the elderly against COVID-19
COVID-19 proves to be an independent risk factor for acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) and ischemic stroke, as per a study in Sweden, published in The Lancet journal.
The study reports that there is a three-fold increased risk of heart attack, and stroke in the first two weeks after the COVID-19 infection.
What is Myocardial Infarction?Myocardial Infarction (MI) is also known as a heart attack. It occurs due to any blockage of the artery that supplies blood and oxygen to your heart. As a result of poor oxygen, the cardiomyocytes (heart cells) start to die and end in a heart attack.
What is Stroke?Stroke is defined as a sudden restriction of blood flow to the brain that affects its function. Certain types of stroke can even result in devastating or long-term disability to the patients.
‘Chances of suffering from a heart attack and stroke rise three-fold after the first two weeks of the COVID-19 infection. This mandates the need to screen these affected patients for vascular events and also vaccinate them against COVID-19.’
Read More..
Read More..
- Ischemic Stroke (due to occlusion of the blood vessels)
- Hemorrhagic Stroke (due to bursting of the blood vessels)
Link between Respiratory Infection and Vascular EventsFor several decades there have been existing pieces of evidence on increased risk of myocardial infarction and stroke with relation to respiratory disorders like influenza, pneumonia, acute bronchitis, and others.
Due to this, the study team anticipated a possible association of these conditions with COVID-19 during the first wave of the pandemic in Sweden. Although this relationship was explored, reports were suggesting a 30-40% fall in the number of cases for heart attack and stroke during COVID.
One of the reasons for these reduced cases was the fact that many numbers of people did not seek medical attention for symptoms of acute coronary syndrome or stroke during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comparative DataThe study team evaluated 86,742 COVID-19 patients for the occurrence of acute myocardial infarction or heart attack and stroke. These individuals were compared with 348,481 control individuals from February 1 to September 14, 2020.
The data were obtained from the national registries of the Public Health Agency of Sweden, Statistics Sweden, and the National Board of Health and Welfare. Two statistical methods were used in the study: the matched cohort study and the self-controlled case series.
Increased Risk of Heart attack and Stroke"The results indicate that acute cardiovascular complications represent an important clinical manifestation of COVID-19. Our results also show how important it is to vaccinate against COVID-19, in particular the elderly who are at increased risk of acute cardiovascular events," says Ioannis Katsoularis from Umea University, a co-author of the study.
The study thereby proposes that it is vital to recognize COVID-19 as a hazard for acute myocardial infarction and ischemic stroke. The risk rises even higher with the recurrence of these vascular events in the infected individuals.
The study team also concludes that further studies are required to evaluate these vascular risks among the COVID-19 patients for a better understanding of the possible mechanisms.
Facts on Heart Attack and Stroke
- Heart diseases are the leading cause of death for most people in the United States.
- A heart attack strikes almost 805,000 Americans annually.
- Heart attacks are silent (the person is not aware of it) in every 1 in 5 individuals.
- Stroke is a leading cause of long-term disability especially among seniors globally.
- Every 40 seconds someone has a stroke and heart attack and every 4 minutes, someone dies of a stroke in the United States.
- 1 in every 6 deaths from cardiovascular disease was due to stroke in 2018.
- Ischemic strokes contribute to about 87% of all strokes.
- Stroke-related expenses cost nearly $46 billion in the United States between 2014 and 2015.
Source: Medindia