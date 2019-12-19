Cycling, Walking to Work can Reduce Heart Attack Risk

Co-authored by Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, Olympic-medal winning triathletes and alumni of the University of Leeds, the research suggests that active travel could provide important health benefits.In areas where walking or cycling to work were more common in 2011, the incidence of heart attacks decreased for both men and women across the following two years.The research team acknowledged that the big risk factors for heart disease are a lack of exercise, being overweight, smoking and diabetes.After adjusting for these, the researchers found that active commuting was linked with additional health benefits in some cases. Forthe following year. Forthe following year.Co-author Alistair Brownlee, double Olympic triathlon champion with British Triathlon, said:The Government has recognized the potential of active transport to help tackle physical inactivity, climate change, air pollution and congestion. Despite this,The study looked at the 2011 UK Census data, which included 43 million people aged 25-74 years employed in England, and found that 11.4% were active commuters.(8.6% vs. 2.8%).Lead author Professor Chris Gale, Consultant Cardiologist, from the University of Leeds' Institute for Cardiovascular and Metabolic Medicine, said:Active commuting was defined as people who reported their main mode of transport to work as either 'bicycle' or 'on foot' in the UK Census.Rates of active travel varied significantly between local authorities across England, with as few as 5% of people walking or cycling to work in some authorities, compared to as many as 41.6% in other areas.There was also a sex difference for active travel in the 2011 Census data, with more men cycling to work than women (3.8% vs. 1.7%), but more women walking to work than men (11.7% vs. 6.0%).The research was funded in part by the British Heart Foundation.In July, the Transport Select Committee published a report on active travel, concluding that walking and cycling have not been given enough attention by policymakers and current targets are not ambitious enough.The Government's current aim is to double the number of people cycling by 2025.Chris Heaton-Harris MP, Cycling and Walking Minister, said: ""Active travel has clear benefits - both for people and the environment - and this research provides further compelling evidence to encourage more people to travel by bike or on foot.Leeds City Council is one of many local authorities attempting to encourage people to walk and cycle more regularly, and in August this year Alistair Brownlee became Leeds' first Active Travel Ambassador.He said:Professor Metin Avkiran, Associate Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation said:Source: Eurekalert