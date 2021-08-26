by Dr Jayashree on  August 26, 2021 at 11:07 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

How Do Antidepressants Work Longer?
The prolonged antidepressant effects of allopregnanolone, a neuroactive steroid used to treat postpartum depression, may involve the ability of the compound to modify communication in an area of the brain important for mood and emotion regulation.

Sage Therapeutics developed brexanolone, its proprietary formulation of a naturally produced neurosteroid called allopregnanolone. The drug became the first to receive FDA approval for the treatment of postpartum depression in adults.

In clinical trials, one 60-hour intravenous infusion of brexanolone demonstrated a significant and clinically meaningful mean reduction in symptoms of postpartum depression within 60 hours that was maintained for up to 30 days.


In a study recently published in Biological Psychiatry, researchers from Tufts University School of Medicine and Sage examined the effect of a single treatment of allopregnanolone in mice to understand how the compound can induce long-lasting effects on mood in the treatment of postpartum depression.

"We were really struck by the persistent antidepressant effects of the medication in the clinical trials, which long outlasted the treatment exposure. These prolonged effects were not well explained by the known mechanisms of action of these compounds," said Maguire, senior and corresponding author and a Kenneth and JoAnn G. Wellner Professor at Tufts School of Medicine.

Oscillations occur when brain cells fire together in a specific rhythm or frequency and represent local and long-range communication in the brain. Specific frequencies of oscillations in the brain are associated with different behavioral states, like sleeping and waking.

However, in neuropsychiatric disorders like depression and post-traumatic stress, oscillations can be disturbed in areas like the basolateral amygdala, potentially leading to symptoms.

In the current study, the researchers found that long-term alterations in network state in the basolateral amygdala following chronic stress is a major risk factor for psychiatric illnesses.

By recording brain oscillations in humans and rodents, researchers demonstrated that direct application of the drug in the basolateral amygdala can improve behavior in mice.

This suggests that this area is important in mediating the acute effects of the drug as well as the long-term changes in the brain and behavioral states.

"Our results may provide an essential framework for understanding the role of oscillations and associated behavioral states," said Maguire, who is also a member of the neuroscience and MS in Pharmacology & Drug Development program faculty at Tufts Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.

Though there are many mechanisms involved in altering the brain's network state, changing oscillations in the brain can lead to long lasting changes in behavior, this both adds to our understanding of the brain and may be a new strategy for drug therapies.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Antidepressants Use during Pregnancy
Depression is common during pregnancy and antidepressants are usually prescribed to overcome it. Is it safe to take these drugs while pregnant?
READ MORE
Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired
Drugs administered to cure a medical condition can cause fatigue. In such cases, consult a doctor who will identify the drug, and replace it or reduce its dose.
READ MORE
Depression Linked to Low Levels of Naturally Occurring Substance in the Body
Depression could be influenced by a naturally occurring substance in the body called acetyl-L-carnitine, says study.
READ MORE
Multiple Drugs Acting on Brain can Increase Risks of Falls in Elderly
The number of doctor visits by elderly who have been taking three or more medications that act on the brain have doubled in the last decade in the USA.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

AntidepressantsAntidepressants Use during Pregnancy