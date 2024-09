“Forever Chemicals” Like PFOS Tied to Colorectal Cancer Risk

Highlights: PFOS, a persistent environmental chemical, is linked to colorectal cancer

Study finds PFOS exposure lowers protective enzyme HMGCS2 in the intestines

Potential dietary interventions could help prevent PFOS-related cancer risks

Long-term exposure to PFOS, a common pollutant, is linked to higher risks of colorectal cancer!

Understanding PFOS and Its Dangers

Kentucky’s High PFOS Levels

How PFOS Affects Intestinal Cells

Implications for Colorectal Cancer Prevention

A recent study from the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center has uncovered new insights into the harmful effects of perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), a chemical linked to colorectal cancer . Published in, the study, led by Josiane Tessmann, Ph.D., in collaboration with Yekaterina Zaytseva, Ph.D., is the first to identify how long-term exposure to PFOS affects intestinal cells, potentially leading to colorectal cancer ().PFOS belongs to a class of chemicals known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), often called "forever chemicals" due to their persistence in the environment and the human body. PFAS are used widely in industrial processes and consumer products. Their presence in everyday items has led to widespread environmental contamination.Unlike other chemicals that degrade over time, PFAS remain in the environment for decades. This long-term persistence poses significant health risks. Past studies have linked PFAS, including PFOS, to cancers such as breast, liver, and kidney cancer . However, the study by Zaytseva’s team is the first to explore the connection between PFOS exposure and colorectal cancer.Zaytseva emphasizes that this research holds particular significance for Kentucky, where 90% of surface waters tested show PFAS contamination, with PFOS being one of the most prevalent chemicals. The high levels of PFOS in the environment suggest that residents may face an elevated risk of exposure, making colorectal cancer prevention in these communities critical.The study revealed that long-term exposure to PFOS leads to changes in intestinal cells that increase the risk of developing colorectal cancer. Specifically, researchers found that PFOS exposure reduces levels of the enzyme HMGCS2, which plays a protective role in preventing various types of cancers , including colorectal cancer. Simultaneously, PFOS exposure increased levels of proteins linked to cancer cell growth.These findings were confirmed not only in animal models but also in human intestinal cell samples exposed to PFOS. The results suggest that exposure to PFOS has a direct and damaging impact on the intestines.This research opens new possibilities for cancer prevention. According to Zaytseva, understanding the biological mechanisms through which PFOS harms intestinal cells can lead to innovative strategies to counter its effects. This is particularly important for communities with significant PFOS exposure.In light of these findings, the study points to potential dietary interventions as a preventive measure. Researchers suggest that certain dietary changes could help protect the intestines from PFOS-induced damage. One possible intervention involves supplementing the diet with beta-hydroxybutyrate, a compound naturally produced by the body when HMGCS2 is present. Further research will explore whether these dietary strategies can prevent the harmful changes caused by PFOS in normal intestinal tissues.The University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center’s study sheds new light on the dangers of PFOS exposure, particularly its role in increasing the risk of colorectal cancer. This research highlights the need for continued investigation into the effects of "forever chemicals" and emphasizes the importance of developing preventive measures, particularly in communities where PFOS contamination is widespread.Source-Medindia