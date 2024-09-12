“Forever Chemicals” Like PFOS Tied to Colorectal Cancer Risk

- PFOS, a persistent environmental chemical, is linked to colorectal cancer
- Study finds PFOS exposure lowers protective enzyme HMGCS2 in the intestines
- Potential dietary interventions could help prevent PFOS-related cancer risks
Markey study links 'forever chemical' PFOS with colorectal cancer
Go to source).
Long-term exposure to PFOS, a common pollutant, is linked to higher risks of colorectal cancer! #medindia #foreverchemicals #pfos’
Understanding PFOS and Its DangersPFOS belongs to a class of chemicals known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), often called "forever chemicals" due to their persistence in the environment and the human body. PFAS are used widely in industrial processes and consumer products. Their presence in everyday items has led to widespread environmental contamination.
Unlike other chemicals that degrade over time, PFAS remain in the environment for decades. This long-term persistence poses significant health risks. Past studies have linked PFAS, including PFOS, to cancers such as breast, liver, and kidney cancer. However, the study by Zaytseva’s team is the first to explore the connection between PFOS exposure and colorectal cancer.
Kentucky’s High PFOS LevelsZaytseva emphasizes that this research holds particular significance for Kentucky, where 90% of surface waters tested show PFAS contamination, with PFOS being one of the most prevalent chemicals. The high levels of PFOS in the environment suggest that residents may face an elevated risk of exposure, making colorectal cancer prevention in these communities critical.
How PFOS Affects Intestinal CellsThe study revealed that long-term exposure to PFOS leads to changes in intestinal cells that increase the risk of developing colorectal cancer. Specifically, researchers found that PFOS exposure reduces levels of the enzyme HMGCS2, which plays a protective role in preventing various types of cancers, including colorectal cancer. Simultaneously, PFOS exposure increased levels of proteins linked to cancer cell growth.
These findings were confirmed not only in animal models but also in human intestinal cell samples exposed to PFOS. The results suggest that exposure to PFOS has a direct and damaging impact on the intestines.
Implications for Colorectal Cancer PreventionThis research opens new possibilities for cancer prevention. According to Zaytseva, understanding the biological mechanisms through which PFOS harms intestinal cells can lead to innovative strategies to counter its effects. This is particularly important for communities with significant PFOS exposure.
In light of these findings, the study points to potential dietary interventions as a preventive measure. Researchers suggest that certain dietary changes could help protect the intestines from PFOS-induced damage. One possible intervention involves supplementing the diet with beta-hydroxybutyrate, a compound naturally produced by the body when HMGCS2 is present. Further research will explore whether these dietary strategies can prevent the harmful changes caused by PFOS in normal intestinal tissues.
The University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center’s study sheds new light on the dangers of PFOS exposure, particularly its role in increasing the risk of colorectal cancer. This research highlights the need for continued investigation into the effects of "forever chemicals" and emphasizes the importance of developing preventive measures, particularly in communities where PFOS contamination is widespread.
Reference:
- Markey study links ‘forever chemical’ PFOS with colorectal cancer - (https://www.research.uky.edu/news/markey-study-links-forever-chemical-pfos-colorectal-cancer)
Source-Medindia