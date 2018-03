List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Colorectal Cancer. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Colorectal Cancer

Bevacizumab Bevacizumab is used to treat certain types of advanced lung cancer. It is also used to treat certain types of brain, breast, kidney, colon, or rectal cancer along with other cancer medicines.

Capecitabine Capecitabine is an antimetabolite, prescribed for breast cancer and colorectal cancer. It prevents the growth of cancer cells. Trade Names : More...

Cetuximab Cetuximab is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for certain types of head, neck, and colorectal cancer.

Fluorouracil Fluorouracil is an antimetabolite, prescribed for certain types of cancer such as colon, rectal, breast, stomach and pancreatic cancer. Trade Names : More...

Irinotecan Irinotecan is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for colon or rectal cancer, either alone or in combination with other medications. It is an anti-cancer drug. It stops the growth of cancer cells. Trade Names : More...

Leucovorin Leucovorin is a folic acid analog, prescribed for reducing the toxic effects of methotrexate. Trade Names : More...

Levamisole Levamisole is an anthelminthic and immunomodulator, prescribed for cancer treatment and also used for roundworm infection. It interferes with the growth of cancer cells and slows their growth and spread in the body. It is used in the treatment of colon cancer. Trade Names : More...

Methotrexate Methotrexate is an antimetabolite, curative in choriocarcinoma (cancer of the tissue that normally would develop into placenta). It is also used in other cancers like blood, breast and lung cancers. It is also used to suppress immunity in conditions such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. Trade Names : More...

Oxaliplatin Oxaliplatin is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for colorectal cancer either alone or with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Panitumumab Injection Panitumumab Injection is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for colon or rectal cancer.