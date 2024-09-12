Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, September 12). See Through Skin: Scientists Making Living Tissues Invisible! . Medindia. Retrieved on Sep 12, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/see-through-skin-scientists-making-living-tissues-invisible-217198-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "See Through Skin: Scientists Making Living Tissues Invisible!". Medindia. Sep 12, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/see-through-skin-scientists-making-living-tissues-invisible-217198-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "See Through Skin: Scientists Making Living Tissues Invisible!". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/see-through-skin-scientists-making-living-tissues-invisible-217198-1.htm. (accessed Sep 12, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. See Through Skin: Scientists Making Living Tissues Invisible!. Medindia, viewed Sep 12, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/see-through-skin-scientists-making-living-tissues-invisible-217198-1.htm.