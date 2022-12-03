About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Endometriosis Awareness Month 2022â€“ Our Pain is Real
Endometriosis Awareness Month 2022– “Our Pain is Real”

Dr Jayashree
Written by Dr Jayashree
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 12, 2022 at 2:19 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • The month of March is the Endometriosis Awareness Month
  • An estimated 176 million women worldwide are affected by endometriosis
  • Aims to understand and create education on endometriosis in the future

Endometriosis Awareness Month takes part in March to understand endometriosis disease that causes pain and other related medical issues. The initiative started in 1993 and has developed into a worldwide observance.

Endometriosis Awareness Month 2022– “Our Pain is Real”

Endometriosis is a debilitating condition where endometrial tissue (tissue similar to the lining of the uterus) grows outside of the uterus.

Facts About Endometriosis

  • 30%-50% of women with infertility are affected with endometriosis.
  • Endometriosis impacts 1.5 million women affected by diabetes.
  • On an average, it takes 8 years to get a diagnosis from the onset of symptoms.
  • Symptoms include heavy periods, painful sex, chronic pelvic pain, fatigue and infertility.
  • There is no known cure, and effective treatment with drugs helps relieve symptoms.

Myths and Misconceptions

  • Severe period pain should not be neglected.
  • No one is too young to have endometriosis.
  • Hormonal treatments do not cure endometriosis.
  • Pregnancy may relieve symptoms but is not a cure for the disease.
  • Having endometriosis does not mean being infertile.
  • Abortion does not cause endometriosis.
The pain of endometriosis can be devastating and carries a huge personal and societal burden. Together we should take action on behalf of those affected by endometriosis.

How to Observe?

Take part in Endometriosis Awareness Month in the following ways:
  • Wear a yellow ribbon when you go out and talk about it.
  • Use #EndometriosisAwarenessWeek and #EndoMarch on your social media handles.
  • Share your story to show solidarity with other women with endometriosis.
  • Donate to improve services and research.
  • Read to learn more about the condition.
  • Attend an information seminar or webinar to learn more.
It's time for action to end the silence and pain...

References:
  1. Endometriosis awareness and action 2022 - (https://endometriosis.org/news/support-awareness/endometriosis-awareness-and-action-2022/)
  2. Endometriosis Outreach - (https://endometriosisassn.org/our-work/education)
  3. Endometriosis - (https://www.womenshealth.gov/a-z-topics/endometriosis)


Source: Medindia
